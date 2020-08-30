Top 10 world news today: Food crisis in Lebanon, COVID-19 cases in world, and more

French government investigates senior military officer over 'security breach'

However, Europe 1 said the officer was a lieutenant-colonel stationed with NATO in Italy and had been placed under investigation on suspicion of spying for Russia.

Half of Lebanon's population could face food crisis after Beirut port blast: UN

"Immediate measures should be taken to prevent a food crisis," ESCWA executive secretary Rola Dashti said.

From Olympic medalists to head coaches: Belarusian athletes sign letter condemning rigged polls

The letter also demanded an end to police violence and the release of all political prisoners.

French President joins outrage after magazine shows black MP as a slave

The French presidency said Macron called Danielle Obono from the far-left party France Unbowed and "expressed his clear condemnation of any form of racism".

40% of world's total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases are in US and Brazil: Report

At least 25,029,250 people have been infected with the respiratory disease, of whom 842,915 have died.

Group of Turkish asylum-seekers reach Greek island via boats: Coast guards

These asylum-seekers were rescued by the Greek coast guard as it approached the shore on Saturday.

Beirut port blast death toll rises to 190

The army said on Saturday that seven people were still missing - three Lebanese, three Syrians and one Egyptian. It was not immediately clear if some had since been found.

German govt condemns 'unacceptable' attempt to storm Reichstag

The Reichstag is the "symbolic centre of our democracy", Interior Minister Horst Seehofer told Sunday's edition of the Bild newspaper.

Lake turns into graveyard for migrants in Turkey

The sinking of two boats in June and December, claiming 68 lives in all, underscores the perils of a route used to circumnavigate checkpoints set up across the rugged eastern terrain of Turkey,…

Tears, gloves, masks: Thousands Shiite pilgrims come out to mark Ashura in city of Karbala

Thousands of tearful Shiite pilgrims wearing gloves and masks flooded Iraq's holy city of Karbala on Sunday to mark Ashura, in one of the largest Muslim gatherings since the Covid-19 pandemic began.