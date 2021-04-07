Top 10 world news today: EMA says 'benefit-risk remains positive' for AstraZeneca jab and more

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Apr 07, 2021, 07.56 PM(IST)

EMA says 'benefit-risk remains positive' for AstraZeneca jab

White House aiming to create legal ways for Central Americans to migrate

Iran freighter ship damaged in Red Sea blast, suspicion falls on Israel

North Korea facing its 'worst-ever situation', admits Kim Jong Un

Tesla tells China its car cameras are not activated outside North America

Taiwan praises India for helping Paraguay get vaccines amid Chinese pressure

Backlash after Pakistan PM Imran Khan links rape to how women dress

We've asked Russia for explanation of 'provocations' on the Ukraine border: US

Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai among three pleading guilty to illegal assembly

