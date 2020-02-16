Top 10 world news today: Coronavirus outbreak, Iran warns US, and more

Iran will never yield to America's pressure for talks, says President Rouhani

Iran will never hold talks with its longtime foe, the United States, under pressure, President Hassan Rouhani said in a televised news conference on Sunday, adding that Tehran's help was essential to establish security in the Middle East.

Coronavirus outbreak: China reports drop in cases for third consecutive day as toll passes 1,600

The number of new cases from China's coronavirus epidemic dropped for a third consecutive day on Sunday, as the World Health Organisation chief warned it was "impossible" to predict how the outbreak would develop.

Sri Lanka calls on US to reconsider barring army chief

Sri Lanka on Sunday said the US should reconsider its decision to refuse entry to the island's army chief over his alleged war crimes and warned that relations were being "unnecessarily complicated".

UK issues rare 'danger to life' warning over Storm Dennis

Storm Dennis swept across Britain on Sunday with the army drafted in to help deal with heavy flooding and high winds, officials warning it could be "life-threatening" in South Wales.

Pakistan's fate hangs in the balance as FATF plenary kicks off today in Paris

Pakistan's fate hangs in balance as crucial Financial Action Task Force (FATF) plenary begins in Paris later today. The plenary will decide whether Pakistan stays in or out of the 'Grey List'.

Virus spreads on ship in Japan, American passengers set to disembark

Hundreds of passengers were preparing to be evacuated from a cruise ship on Sunday after spending two weeks under quarantine off Japan over the coronavirus, with Americans expected to begin flying home on chartered planes as soon as Sunday evening.

'Happy I can choose': New era sees Saudi women light up in public

Like Western feminists of the early 20th century, in an era of social change in Saudi Arabia some women are embracing cigarettes, shisha pipes or vaping as a symbol of emancipation.

Multiple rockets hit Iraqi base hosting American troops near US embassy; no casualties

Multiple rockets hit an Iraqi base hosting American troops near the US embassy early Sunday, the latest in a flurry of attacks against US assets in the country.

Turkey President Erdogan says Russia managing Libya war 'at highest level'

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused Russia of managing the Libyan conflict "at the highest level", local media reported Saturday, as Ankara-Moscow tensions mount.

NBA loses 'hundreds of millions' in China over Hong Kong tweet

NBA commissioner Adam Silver said Saturday the league expects to lose "several hundred million dollars" due to a row with China over a tweet by Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey supporting Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters.




