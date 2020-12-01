Top 10 world news today: Car drives into pedestrians in Germany, Monolith mystery deepens, and more

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Dec 01, 2020, 07.26 PM(IST)

Top 10 world news today Photograph:( WION )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Here are the biggest news stories of the day

Top 10 world news today: Reports suggest that China gave its COVID-19 vaccine to North Korea's Kim Jong un, a car drove into pedestrians in Germany killing 2, Pfizer files for emergency use authorisation of its vaccine in EU, and more. Click on the headline to read the full story.

Car drives into pedestrians in Germany's Trier city; 2 dead

hh

'Wolf Brigade 44': Germany bans neo-Nazi group; police raids homes of 11 members

Germany

'In Europe before the end of 2020': Pfizer-BioNTech files for EU approval of coronavirus vaccine

aa

Bank robbery like Money Heist executed by thieves in Brazil

heist

Donald Trump losing Twitter followers to Joe Biden

Trump Biden

Mystery continues: Strange metal monolith now spotted in Romania after disappearing from Utah desert

monlith

China gave Covid-19 vaccine candidate to North Korea's Kim Jong Un: US analyst

a

Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon skyrockets to 12-year high under Bolsonaro

hh

Twitter rejects call to remove Chinese official's fake Australian troops tweet

Twitter

Watch: India's Serum institute reiterates safety of AstraZeneca vaccine for COVID-19

Read in App