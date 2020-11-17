Top 10 world news today: Bolivia's 'Chapare virus', escalation of Ethiopian conflict, and more

Top 10 world news Photograph:( WION )
Top 10 world news today: Pentagon's failed audit - yet again to Boris Johnson's disparaging remarks about Scotland. Click on the headline to read full story.
Pentagon fails audit yet again, could pass around 2027, comptroller says
Trump asked for options for attacking Iran last week but held off, report says
Coronavirus vaccine to be free in Belgium
Biden warns 'more people may die' if Trump doesn't cooperate with transition
Astronauts board International Space Station from SpaceX capsule
Almost 90,000 sex abuse claims filed against US Boy Scouts, legal team says
Moderna vaccine results 'stunningly impressive,' Fauci says
Boris Johnson says devolving powers to Scotland was 'a disaster'; faces criticism
Full-scale humanitarian crisis unfolding in Ethiopia: United Nations