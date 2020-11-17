Top 10 world news today: Bolivia's 'Chapare virus', escalation of Ethiopian conflict, and more

WION Web Team New Delhi, India Nov 17, 2020, 07.13 PM(IST)

Top 10 world news Photograph:( WION )

Here are the top news stories of the day

Top 10 world news today: Pentagon's failed audit - yet again to Boris Johnson's disparaging remarks about Scotland. Click on the headline to read full story.

Pentagon fails audit yet again, could pass around 2027, comptroller says

Trump asked for options for attacking Iran last week but held off, report says

Coronavirus vaccine to be free in Belgium

Biden warns 'more people may die' if Trump doesn't cooperate with transition

Astronauts board International Space Station from SpaceX capsule

Almost 90,000 sex abuse claims filed against US Boy Scouts, legal team says

Moderna vaccine results 'stunningly impressive,' Fauci says

Boris Johnson says devolving powers to Scotland was 'a disaster'; faces criticism

Full-scale humanitarian crisis unfolding in Ethiopia: United Nations

Human-to-human transmission of rare 'Chapare virus' in Bolivia confirmed by scientists

