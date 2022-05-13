Top 10 world news: S.Africa faces 5th wave of Covid, UAE ruler passes away, and more

According to statistics released on Wednesday by South Africa's National Institute for Communicable Diseases, 10,107 cases have been documented, with the majority of them displaying evidence of the Omicron sub-variants, which some experts believe could indicate the COVID-19 fifth wave. A survey by Bloomberg has revealed that of 1,000 workers 39% are willing to leave their current job if their manager refused to allow them to work remotely.

Click on the headline to read more:

South Africa registers more than 10,000 COVID-10 cases for first time since January

COVID-19 cases are on the rise once more. With a large number of cases during the Omicron outbreak, South Africa is suffering greatly, and this week, the country recorded roughly 10,000 new infections for the first time since January.

Iran nuclear deal talks are 'reopened', says EU

European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Friday that Iran nuclear programme talks have been unblocked. He conveyed his belief that a final deal was within reach.

Watch | Sri Lanka Crisis & Chaos: PM Ranil Wickremesinghe struggles to form unity govt

UAE President and ruler Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan passes away

United Arab Emirates President, ruler Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan has passed away, announced the country's Ministry of Presidential Affairs. He was 73. The cause of death is yet unknown.

Indian Navy's oldest air station completes 69 years in service of nation

INS Garuda, the oldest Air Station of the Indian Navy completed 69 years in service to the nation. Originally set up as a British-era airfield to support Royal Airforce activities, the base came up in the Kochi city in the Southern state of Kerala, on India's west coast.

Work from home: Employees ready to quit job instead of returning to work

Many employees choose to quit rather than return to work as employers fight tooth and nail to get office workers back to their desks.

The Ukrainian man who walked 225km to safety from Mariupol to Zaporizhzhia

Igor Pedin was among the people fleeing the besieged city of Mariupol, but his plight took him on a 225km journey to the city of Zaporizhzhia. The 61 years old, decided to escape the city with nothing more than a small bag of supplies and his nine-year-old mongrel terrier Zhu-Zhu.

Today is Friday the 13th. Know why it is considered unlucky and its origins

Among the superstitions that have lasted for decades, if not centuries, despite the evolution of modern science is Friday the 13th. Though not believed everywhere, people in the West consider Friday the 13th to be unlucky as they associate it with death and deceit.

Deadbots: The digital soul that can speak for you after your death

Eight years after his lover died, a bereaved Canadian man utilised cutting-edge artificial intelligence software to have life-like online "chats" with her.Joshua Barbeau, 33, told the San Francisco Chronicle that he paid $5 to participate in a beta test of GPT-3, artificial intelligence software created by a research group co-founded by Elon Musk.

Watch | Recession risk mounts for UK economy