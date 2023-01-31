Top 10 world news: Russia claims to have seized village near Ukraine’s eastern Bakhmut, & more

In the latest, Russia has claimed to have captured a village near Ukraine's eastern Bakhmut town. The Indian IT firm, Infosys, has run into a dispute with the UK’s tax agency over a multimillion-pound corporation tax bill. In other news, Donald Trump has sued Bob Woodward over recordings.

Click on the headlines to read more.

Russia has claimed to have taken control of a village, which is north of the eastern Ukrainian town of Bakhmut where both nation’s forces are currently engaged in a heavy battle. Blagodatne village is located near the salt-mining town of Soledar, which was recently captured by the Russian forces.

Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today tabled the Economic Survey 2022 in the Parliament, an annual flagship document that reviews the state of the economy. Every year, the Economic Survey is tabled a day before the presentation of the annual budget by the country’s finance minister. The survey has projected India’s GDP growth in a range of 6-6.8 per cent for the upcoming fiscal year 2023-24. This comes hours after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) projected India’s GDP growth at 6.1 per cent in the fiscal year 2023. Here are the key highlights of the Economic Survey, including projections around GST collection, inflation, pharmaceutical and health sector.

Hours after owning up the Peshawar mosque blast, Pakistani Taliban, also known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), distanced itself from the attack.

Earlier, a commander for TTP, Sarbakaf Mohmand, took responsibility for the bombing, claiming it was revenge for his brother killed in Afghanistan last year.

But hours later, TTP spokesperson Mohammad Khurasani distanced the group from the attack, saying that it was not its policy to target mosques, seminaries, and religious places. The spokesperson, however, did not address the previous claim of responsibility.

The Indian IT firm, Infosys, has run in a dispute with the UK’s tax agency over a multimillion-pound corporation tax bill.

According to the Telegraph newspaper, the multinational firm—founded by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s father-in-law Narayana Murthy—owes £20 million for a period from 2014 to 2017.

Infosys acknowledged the dispute and said that it had opened an appeal against HM Revenue & Customs’s calculation.

An unarmed Black man, named Tyre Nichols, was killed by police officers in Memphis after being severely beaten by them during a traffic check. Criminal charges were immediately brought against the five police officers involved after a careful examination of the evidence available.

Donald Trump is suing Watergate scandal-famous writer Bob Woodward for exposing his interview tapes to the public and alleging that Woodward did not provide him permission to use the tapes for an audiobook. The former US president filed a lawsuit against Woodward, the publisher Simon & Schuster, and its parent company Paramount Global on Monday for publishing the audio recordings of the conversations that took place between December 2019 and August 2020.

The Dutch online marketplace OLX is cutting off 15 per cent of its global workforce, or around 1,500 workers, and is the latest company to do so in recent days.

“OLX is reducing its global workforce by 15% which affects staff across all countries, business units and job functions. We are taking necessary measures to reduce cost structure in light of changing macroeconomic conditions,” a company spokesperson confirmed to Financial Express.

Indian finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present the budget for 2023 on Wednesday (February 1). People across the nation have high hopes for this year's budget as the nation is still reviving from the economic slump after the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The Narendra Modi government is likely to increase the rail budget and the focus will be on completion of projects.

The sale of a toxic chemical DNP or 2.4 Dinitrophenol, often classified as a 'slimming pill', is under tight scrutiny by the UK Home Office department. The 'fat burner' medicine has been added to a list of poisons by the government after it was linked to the death of at least 33 people, reported the Independent.

Lionel Messi has revealed that his Instagram account was 'blocked' after receiving 'a million messages', following Argentina's World Cup victory in December last year.

"My Instagram was blocked for a few days because of the amount of messages I received after winning the World Cup," Messi told Urbana Play in an interview.