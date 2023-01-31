UK to crack down on sale of DNP; a 'slimming pill' which claimed at least 33 lives

The sale of a toxic chemical DNP or 2.4 Dinitrophenol, often classified as a 'slimming pill', is under tight scrutiny by the UK Home Office department. The 'fat burner' medicine has been added to a list of poisons by the government after it was linked to the death of at least 33 people, reported the Independent.

While families of people who have lost their lives by consuming the medicine are protesting, the DNP medicine is set to be regulated under the Poisons Act 1972. This infers that anyone without a licence from a registered pharmacist will not be able to get their hands on DNP.

Though the medicine is already banned for human consumption, many online platforms are being exploited to sell the medicine under the pretext of it being an aid for reducing weight. The renewed crack down on the medicine is appreciated by the father of Bethany Shipsey, then 21-year-old who died in 2017 after consuming pills consisting DNP in them.

Shipsey's parents will meet UK Security Minister Tom Tugendhat to find out ways to expedite the complete ban on the controversial medicine. There have been many excruciating stories like that of Shipsey. One such story is of a student Eloise Parry who suffered a tragic death after swallowing eight diet tablets with DNP in them.

In a 2020 trial in the case of her death, Prosecutor Richard Barraclough said, “If you take it, you might live, or you might die." President of the Royal Pharmaceutical Society, Claire Anderson, said, “Including DNP in the Poisons Act is a positive move as it will restrict its availability, but what’s really needed is an outright ban to reduce the risk to the public."

“We are concerned that DNP is still in circulation and want to see a firm commitment to prosecuting those who make profits from it. We also call on social media companies to remove content promoting or selling DNP to further reduce harm.”

Meanwhile, UK security minister Tom Tugendhat said, “Around the UK, businesses and individuals use various chemicals for a wide range of legitimate uses. However, we must also minimise the risk posed by the illicit use of bomb-making materials and poisons."

“It is our responsibility to ensure our robust controls of these substances are updated and [there are] controls in place against those who wish to abuse them. These steps will do just that.”

