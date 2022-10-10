Top 10 world news: Putin warns Ukraine of 'severe' attacks, US trio win Nobel prize in economics & more

Top 10 world news Photograph:( ANI )
In the latest, Russian president, Putin has warned Ukraine of 'severe' attacks amid the entire nuclear attack debate. In the realm of Indian politics, Uttar Pradesh's former Chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away while being treated at a private hospital in Gurugram. Meanwhile, the world is headed towards a climate catastrophe with Scotland not experiencing any snow for the fourth time in six years.
Putin warns of more 'severe' attacks as Russian missiles pound Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened of more 'severe' attacks on Ukraine on the same day Russia pounded its western neighbour with missile strikes across the country. Putin issued the warning in televised comments addressed to his security council.
Ben Bernanke, Douglas Diamond, Philip Dybvig win 2022 Nobel Prize in economics
Ben S. Bernanke, Douglas W. Diamond, and Philip H. Dybvig were awarded the 2022 Nobel Prize in economics. The trio won the prestigious award for their research on banks and financial crises.
Life and times of Mulayam Singh Yadav: From a wrestler, teacher, to national leader
Mulayam Singh Yadav, a veteran politician and former chief minister, passed away on Monday while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Gurugram.
Germany cybersecurity chief to be fired over Russia ties: reports
The chief of the federal agency in charge of cybersecurity, Arne Schönbohm, is under consideration for termination by German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser due to his alleged contacts with Russian security service agents
'Snow-free' Scotland: No snow in the country for fourth time in six years
For the fourth time in the past six years, Scotland is entirely snow-free. The Sphinx in the Cairngorms, which had previously been the UK's longest-lasting snow patch, has melted.
WATCH | Donald Trump takes jibe at Biden, says 'stupid people do not have a clue'