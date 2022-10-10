Top 10 world news: Putin warns Ukraine of 'severe' attacks, US trio win Nobel prize in economics & more

In the latest, Russian president, Putin has warned Ukraine of 'severe' attacks amid the entire nuclear attack debate. In the realm of Indian politics, Uttar Pradesh's former Chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away while being treated at a private hospital in Gurugram. Meanwhile, the world is headed towards a climate catastrophe with Scotland not experiencing any snow for the fourth time in six years.

Putin warns of more 'severe' attacks as Russian missiles pound Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened of more 'severe' attacks on Ukraine on the same day Russia pounded its western neighbour with missile strikes across the country. Putin issued the warning in televised comments addressed to his security council.

Ben Bernanke, Douglas Diamond, Philip Dybvig win 2022 Nobel Prize in economics

Ben S. Bernanke, Douglas W. Diamond, and Philip H. Dybvig were awarded the 2022 Nobel Prize in economics. The trio won the prestigious award for their research on banks and financial crises.

Life and times of Mulayam Singh Yadav: From a wrestler, teacher, to national leader

Mulayam Singh Yadav, a veteran politician and former chief minister, passed away on Monday while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Gurugram.

Germany cybersecurity chief to be fired over Russia ties: reports

The chief of the federal agency in charge of cybersecurity, Arne Schönbohm, is under consideration for termination by German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser due to his alleged contacts with Russian security service agents

'Snow-free' Scotland: No snow in the country for fourth time in six years

For the fourth time in the past six years, Scotland is entirely snow-free. The Sphinx in the Cairngorms, which had previously been the UK's longest-lasting snow patch, has melted.

WATCH | Donald Trump takes jibe at Biden, says 'stupid people do not have a clue'

Australian legend Ian Chappell has picked Team India superstar Virat Kohli as the best Test batter of the current generation. Kohli, who is known for his incredible consistency, has been breaking records for fun across formats for a number of years now and is widely regarded as one of the greatest of all time.

World Mental Health Day is observed every year on October 10 across the world to raise awareness through various programmes and events in order to draw attention to mental health issues, while representing a global commitment to raise awareness around them to mobilise support.

Film-maker Mani Ratnam’s latest release ‘Ponniyin Selvan: 1’ seems to be unstoppable at the box office. The film which boasts an ensemble cast is inching closer to making Rs 400 crore (about 4,85,40,440.00 USD) at the worldwide box office. Also known as ‘PS-1’, the film has a stellar cast led by Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, Jayam Ravi and Karthi.