'Snow-free' Scotland: No snow in the country for fourth time in six years

For the fourth time in the past six years, Scotland is entirely snow-free. The Sphinx in the Cairngorms, which had previously been the UK's longest-lasting snow patch, has melted.

The infamous patch had vanished in the last 24 hours, according to snow expert Iain Cameron's report on Friday.

Only nine times in the last 300 years has it melted; this is the fourth time it has gone in the last six years. According to Cameron, climate change is probably an influence, as reported by BBC.

The Sphinx, a 1,296m (4,252ft) Munro on remote Braeriach, has disappeared more often over the past 18 years.

Records show that it has already dissolved completely in the years 1933, 1959, 1996, 2003, 2006, 2017, 2018, and this year, 2022.

It is believed that the last time it melted completely was in the 1700s, before 1933.

Since the 1960s, researchers have also noticed a tendency toward warmer weather, and they predicted that by the 2080s, Cairngorm would experience some years with little to no snowfall.

A corrie, often known as a depression created by ice or a glacier during the last ice age, is where the Sphinx is located.

Because of the amount of snow it can keep covered even throughout the summer, Garbh Choire Mor is known as Scotland's snowiest corrie.

