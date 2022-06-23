Top 10 world news: Putin asks BRICS nations to cooperate in face of West's 'selfish actions', and more

Vladimir Putin called on the leaders of BRICS nations to cooperate in the face of "selfish actions" from the West. US top court has ruled that Americans have the right to carry firearms in public. Iran remains "serious" about reaching a revived nuclear deal.

Vladimir Putin to BRICS nations: Cooperate in face of West's 'selfish actions'

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday (June 23) called on the leaders of BRICS nations (Brazil, India, China and South Africa) to cooperate in the face of "selfish actions" from the West.

'Dark day' for America: US Supreme Court says carrying guns in public is 'constitutional'

As the United States deals with the rise in gun violence amid a wave of shocking mass shootings, the country's top court has ruled that Americans have the right to carry firearms in public. This landmark judgement will now prevent states from imposing restrictions, and gun control rules on the general public.

Iran says 'serious' about reaching a revived nuclear deal

Iran remains "serious" about reaching a revived nuclear deal, said the country's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian as the talks between the parties in Vienna, remain stalled.

Two Britons, Moroccan facing death penalty in Donetsk preparing appeal

In the ongoing war, two Britons and a Moroccan were captured while fighting for Ukraine against Russia. They were sentenced to death by a court in the self-proclaimed breakaway Donetsk People's Republic (DPR). Now, they are preparing to appeal.

What is happening in Maharashtra, India's richest state that's in political crisis?

Maharashtra is in a political crisis. The richest state in India with country's financial capital Mumbai as its capital is witnessing a major tug-of-war that may even result in Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's government collapsing.

John McAfee's body still in Spanish morgue even a year after death

The body of John McAfee, software entrepreneur, is in a Spanish morgue even a year after his death as legal case from his family is yet to be resolved, said his lawyer.

UK school's bizarre rule bans 'hugging' among students, people call it a sure-fire way to give them 'problems'

In a bizarre incident, a United Kingdom school has banned all types of physical contact between students.

Germany triggers ‘alarm level’, next step could see gas rationing

Germany triggers the ‘alarm" level’, the second of three steps under the emergency plan, bringing the country a step closer to the final stage that could see gas rationing in Europe's top economy, as reported by AFP.

Texas school shootout: Police chief sent on leave over delayed response

School district police chief who delayed assault against Texas school shootout gunman has been put on administrative leave.

Elon Musk calls new Tesla factories 'gigantic money furnaces'. Here's what he said

Tesla CEO Elon Musk says that the company's new Germany and United States factories are " gigantic money furnaces" which are "losing billions of dollars" due to battery shortages and China's supply disruptions.