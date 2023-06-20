Top 10 world news: PM Modi to meet Musk during US trip, Hunter Biden pleads guilty to tax crimes, and more

In the latest, during his four-day visit to the United States starting on June 20, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to engage with a diverse group of 24 influential figures in New York. These notable personalities include Nobel laureates, economists, artists, scientists, scholars, entrepreneurs, academicians, and experts from the health sector. In other news, prosecutors announced on Tuesday (June 20) that Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, has agreed to plead guilty to two charges of federal income tax evasion. Additionally, he confessed to unlawfully possessing a firearm, according to the prosecutors.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who embarked on a four-day visit to the United States on Monday (June 20), will meet 24 prominent personalities in New York including Nobel laureates, economists, artists, scientists, scholars, entrepreneurs, academicians, health sector experts, and more.

United States President Joe Biden's son Hunter agreed to plead guilty to two counts of failure to pay federal income tax on Tuesday.

He also admitted to possessing a gun illegally, said the prosecutors.

In a plea agreement with the US Attorney's Office in his home state of Delaware, Hunter Biden accepted owning a firearm in spite of being a drug user.

Social media influencer Andrew Tate, along with his brother and two of his associates, has been charged with rape and human trafficking in Romania after a six-month-long probe, the prosecutors said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The anti-organised crime prosecution's unit (DIICOT) ordered the indictment" of the four defendants for offences, including "setting up an organised criminal group... trafficking in persons... rape", they said.

The four were arrested by the Romanian police in December 2022. They were placed under house arrest earlier this year in the month of March.

A convicted murderer was publicly executed at a mosque in provincial Afghanistan, marking the second such incident since the Taliban regained power in August 2021.

The execution took place in the town of Sultan Ghazi Baba, located in the Laghman province, reported AFP.

"He was executed in public in the town of Sultan Ghazi Baba, centre of Laghman province, so that he could suffer and become a lesson for others," said a statement from provincial information officers.

In a remarkable spectacle, a stunning 16th-century Catholic church has emerged from the depths of the Nezahualcoyotl reservoir in Mexico, capturing the awe of locals as the region faces an intense drought. Known as the Temple of Santiago, this stone structure, typically visible partially during periods of low water levels, now stands fully exposed, presenting a challenge to the livelihoods of the nearby fishing community.

The Riigikogu or Estonian parliament, on Tuesday (June 20) approved a new law to legalise same-sex marriage becoming the first Baltic nation to do so. This comes months after the incumbent Prime Minister Kaja Kallas’ liberal coalition government took office and nine years after the country recognised same-sex civil unions.

In an unprecedented move reflecting the UK's cost-of-living challenges, Church of England vicars have submitted their first-ever formal pay claim, highlighting the impact of the crisis on clergy members.

Represented by trade union Unite, over 2,000 clergy and lay officers are demanding a 9.5 per cent increase in their stipend, effective from April 2024.

Brazilian authorities announced on Monday (June 19) the seizure of 28.7 metric tonnes of illegally acquired shark fins set to be exported to Asia. This confiscation is deemed the largest of its kind at the source, according to officials, as reported by Reuters.

In a significant political development, Petteri Orpo, the leader of the conservative party in Finland, has been elected as the country's prime minister by the parliament. Orpo will lead a coalition government comprising four parties, including the far-right Finns Party, which intends to implement strict measures on immigration. This move comes after Orpo's victory in the April elections and subsequent negotiations to form a coalition government, as reported by AFP.

NASA and Boeing have joined forces to develop a groundbreaking wing design that aims to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions in single-aisle passenger aircraft, which currently contribute to nearly half of the aviation industry's emissions, reported Daily Mail.