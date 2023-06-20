Historic demand: Church of England clergy seek pay raise after 500 years

In an unprecedented move reflecting the UK's cost-of-living challenges, Church of England vicars have submitted their first-ever formal pay claim, highlighting the impact of the crisis on clergy members.

Represented by trade union Unite, over 2,000 clergy and lay officers are demanding a 9.5 per cent increase in their stipend, effective from April 2024.

"The Church of England has billions in the bank and can fully afford to pay its clergy the modest increase in their stipend they are seeking," Unite general Secretary Sharon Graham said, pointing to the 10.3 billion pound ($13.20 billion) investment fund listed in the 2022 Annual Report of the Church Commissioners.

The Church of England spokesperson acknowledged the cost-of-living crisis affecting their clergy members, reported Reuters.

"We are mindful of this, and of issues of affordability for dioceses, in the deliberations over the annual recommendations for the minimum and benchmark stipend levels," the spokesperson told Reuters.

To support clergy members grappling with soaring energy costs, the Church of England allocated a sum of $3.85 million last year for dioceses to provide grants. This initiative comes in the wake of widespread strike actions across various sectors in the UK, where workers are demanding higher wages in line with the current 40-year high inflation rates.

Unite, the trade union representing over 2,000 clergy and lay officers within the Church of England, has proposed a significant increase in the national minimum stipend to £29,340 ($37,600) and an upward adjustment of the national stipend benchmark to £31,335 ($40,155). These proposals aim to address the financial challenges faced by clergy members and ensure a more sustainable income.

"Last year many clergy had to turn to charitable aid because they couldn't make ends meet," said Sam Maginnis, a member of the clergy and Unite, who spoke to Reuters.

"The proposed increase is necessary to start bringing pay back in line with inflation while addressing the most urgent hardship and anxiety faced by too many clergy and their families," he added.

The Church of England's remuneration committee is scheduled to convene next week to deliberate on the stipend matter. Subsequently, their recommendation will be presented to the Archbishop's Council in September for a final decision.

The efforts to improve clergy stipends demonstrate the Church's recognition of the financial strains experienced by its members. By allocating funds and considering salary adjustments, the Church aims to provide essential support to clergy struggling with the increasing cost of living, ensuring their well-being and enabling them to carry out their religious duties more effectively.

