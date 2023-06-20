Taliban publicly execute murder suspect, second since takeover

A convicted murderer was publicly executed at a mosque in provincial Afghanistan, marking the second such incident since the Taliban regained power in August 2021.

The execution took place in the town of Sultan Ghazi Baba, located in the Laghman province, reported AFP.

"He was executed in public in the town of Sultan Ghazi Baba, centre of Laghman province, so that he could suffer and become a lesson for others," said a statement from provincial information officers.

The purpose of the execution was to serve as a deterrent and a warning to others. Around 2,000 individuals, including the victims' relatives, gathered to witness the event, which was carried out in accordance with Sharia law.

Also read | Taliban to stop involvement of international organisations in education projects: Report Execution carried out in accordance with Sharia law Ajmal, the convicted murderer, faced the consequences of his actions in a public display of justice. The execution was conducted in accordance with Sharia law, which governed both the sentencing and the implementation of the punishment. It is important to note that while public executions were more prevalent during the Taliban's previous rule from 1996 to 2001, this recent incident serves as a reminder of their historical practices that persist in the present.

"I saw the criminal being executed for qisas after the victim's family did not forgive him," a witness to Tuesday's execution told AFP.

"He was shot, if I didn't count it wrong, six times. I could not see if he was dead or not, but he was later taken by ambulance," said the witness, who asked not to be named.

In the execution carried out in Farah in December, the father of the murder victim was the one who was asked to pull the trigger on his son's killer.

"For such crimes it is good that people should see and always have the fear before doing such inhuman acts," Tuesday's witness told AFP.

"There was a lot of fear. It was very emotional. We are not used to such things," the witness added.

The Supreme Court of Afghanistan has stated that all possible appeal options in Ajmal's case have been exhausted. As a result, the Supreme Leader has made the final decision to proceed with the execution.

Also watch | Draconian Taliban rule haunts Afghan women "Extraordinary research was done by the Supreme Leader and it was discussed with the scholars in a big gathering," the statement said.

"At the end, the order of qisas for the murderer was approved and the order of implementation of qisas was given," it added.

(With inputs from agencies)