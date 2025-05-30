/Top 10 world news: PM Modi takes jab at Pakistan; US top court lets Trump revoke legal status of migrants, and more

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (May 30) addressed a large crowd in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur and spoke about India's growing defence capabilities.

The US Supreme Court on Friday (May 30) allowed the Trump Administration to revoke the temporary legal status of hundreds of thousands of migrants from Venezuela, Cuba, Haiti, and Nicaragua.

Saudi Arabia warned Iran to take US President Donald Trump’s offer to negotiate a nuclear agreement seriously or risk a war with Israel.

Click on the headlines to read more

'Hollow atom bomb threats won’t work': PM Modi reveals India’s new three-point terror strategy, takes jab at Pakistan



Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (May 30) addressed a large crowd in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur and spoke about India's growing defence capabilities. He said the world had seen the destructive power of India’s homegrown BrahMos missile during a military clash with Pakistan.

Over 500,000 migrants at risk of deportation after US Supreme Court allows Trump to revoke their legal status

The US Supreme Court on Friday (May 30) allowed the Trump Administration to revoke the temporary legal status of hundreds of thousands of migrants from Venezuela, Cuba, Haiti, and Nicaragua.

Saudi Arabia warned Iran to negotiate its nuclear deal with Trump or risk Israeli strike: Report

Saudi Arabia warned Iran to take US President Donald Trump’s offer to negotiate a nuclear agreement seriously or risk a war with Israel, reported Reuters.

‘So much for Mr Nice Guy’: Trump blasts China for 'violating' trade deal he says saved Beijing ‘grave economic danger’

President Donald Trump on Friday (May 30) accused China of breaking a recent trade agreement that he claimed was made to save Beijing from serious economic collapse.

Elon Musk's White House crusade comes to an end: What he really did in 129 chaotic days as Trump’s DOGE chief

Elon Musk is stepping down from his post in the Trump administration after 129 controversial days leading the Department of Government Efficiency, better known as DOGE.

Indian-American student delivers graduation speech supporting Palestine at MIT: ‘We are watching Israel try to wipe off...’

An Indian-American student at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), identified as Megha Vemuri, delivered a speech supporting Palestine on graduation day.

In a rare gesture, Putin lends his car to Shinzo Abe’s widow Akie for theatre visit, presents her bouquet of flowers - Video

In a rare gesture, Russian President Vladimir Putin offered his own luxury car to Akie Abe, widow of assassinated former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Akie is in Moscow and met Putin, however, the Kremlin said it was not an official visit. The meeting is seen as Russia's attempt to woo Japan amid tensed relations between the two countries due to Japan’s sanctions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

RBI flags increase in counterfeits of high value denomination

The RBI annual report shows a nuanced picture of counterfeiting in India. Even though there is a decrease in the total number of counterfeited notes for the third consecutive year, there has been a significant surge in the counterfeiting of Rs 500 notes.

Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life will NOT release in Karnataka amid Kannada-Tamil language row

Kamal Haasan’s upcoming film Thug Life, which is scheduled to release on June 5 across the country, will not be released in Karnataka.The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC), on Friday, announced its move objecting to the controversial remark made by the veteran star on the Kannada language. At the audio launch of Thug Life last week, Kamal Haasan said that 'Kannada is born out of Tamil', which caused widespread backlash with many demanding an apology from the actor.

IPL 2025: Sudharsan-Coetzee combine for sensational relay catch to dismiss Jonny Bairstow | Watch

The Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) had a memorable moment on Friday (May 30) as Mumbai Indians met Gujarat Titans in the Eliminator clash at the New Chandigarh Stadium in Mullanpur. While Mumbai made a brilliant start to their innings, it was the catches that made the headlines. Rohit Sharma was dropped twice during his innings but it was Jonny Bairstow’s wicket that had the netizens on their heel.