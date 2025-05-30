IPL 2025: Sudharsan-Coetzee combine for sensational relay catch to dismiss Jonny Bairstow | Watch

The Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) had a memorable moment on Friday (May 30) as Mumbai Indians met Gujarat Titans in the Eliminator clash at the New Chandigarh Stadium in Mullanpur. While Mumbai made a brilliant start to their innings, it was the catches that made the headlines. Rohit Sharma was dropped twice during his innings but it was Jonny Bairstow’s wicket that had the netizens on their heel.

Sudharsan-Coetzee combine for sensational relay catch

On the second ball of the eighth over, Jonny Bairstow attempted a sweep shoot, something that had earned him four runs on the previous delivery. Hungry for runs, Bairstow again attempted the same shoot but found Sai Sudharsan at point who attempted to clutch the ball. While he was unable to catch the ball cleanly he managed to pass the ball to Gerarld Coetzee, who was fielding at the short third man, in the process completing a sensational relay catch.

Having made a great start to the innings, Bairstow was dismissed for a well-made 47 off 22. He and Rohit Sharma put together an opening stand of 84 runs as Mumbai made a fantastic start. Later Suryakumar Yadav joined Rohit as they continued the batting onslaught. The pair stitched a stand of 59 runs for the second wicket before Suryakumar fell to Sai Kishore on a sweep shot with him scoring 33 off 20.

Tilak Varma also played a crucial knock with a score of 25 off 11. However, it was Rohit who made the headlines having scored 81 off 50 which included 4 sixes and 9 fours.

As a result of the great start, Mumbai scored 228/5 in their 20 overs with Hardik Pandya also playing a cameo of unbeaten 22 runs in the end.