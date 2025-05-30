In a rare gesture, Putin lends his car to Shinzo Abe’s widow Akie for theatre visit, presents her bouquet of flowers - Video

In a rare gesture, Russian President Vladimir Putin offered his own luxury car to Akie Abe, widow of assassinated former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Akie is in Moscow and met Putin, however, the Kremlin said it was not an official visit. The meeting is seen as Russia's attempt to woo Japan amid tensed relations between the two countries due to Japan’s sanctions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Russian president lent the car for Akie Abe's visit to Moscow’s iconic Bolshoi Theatre. He also encouraged her to enjoy the ballet and arranged for her to be driven in his personal Russian-made Aurus limousine.

Watch:

In the video that has now gone viral, Akie Abe was seen shedding tears as Putin praised her late husband’s legacy and their shared diplomatic efforts. During their conversation, Putin remembered Abe’s efforts toward a peace treaty between their nations.

"I am very grateful to your husband. I will remember his contribution to the development of Russian-Japanese cooperation," Putin said, presenting Akie with a bouquet of flowers.

Japan’s chief cabinet secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi told reporters the government had “not had any correspondence with (Akie)” and was “not in a position to comment.”