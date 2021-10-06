Top 10 world news: Nobel Prize for Chemistry, France stole from UK, and more

French President Emmanuel Macron has been accused of plotting with the chiefs of European Union and taking the vaccines that were meant for Boris Johnson-ruled country. Meanwhile, Anas Haqqani, the Taliban's leader, on Tuesday paid a visit to the mausoleum of Mahmud Ghaznavi, the conqueror who stormed Gujarat's famous Somnath Temple in the 17th century and lauded him as a "great Muslim fighter."

France 'stole' millions of Covid vaccines from UK in an 'act of war': Report

As per some reports, France allegedly stole nearly five million Covid vaccines from the UK by plotting a scheme with European Union chiefs.

'He smashed the idol of Somnath': Taliban leader Anas Haqqani praises Ghaznavi

On Twitter, he praised Ghaznavi, who had previously attacked Gujarat, plundered the Somnath temple, and broken its jyotirlinga (idol).

Nobel Prize for Chemistry awarded to Benjamin List and David WC MacMillan

The Nobel Prize for Chemistry has been awarded to Benjamin List and David WC MacMillan this year “for the development of asymmetric organocatalysis”.

'Only the rich could afford toilets': 2,700-year-old luxury private toilet unearthed in Israel

Israeli archaeologists on Tuesday revealed the discovery of a 2,700-year-old toilet, which was designed for a single home rather than a public latrine.

Russia reports highest daily Covid deaths as Delta variant surges

Vladimir Putin-led government reported 929 Covid deaths in the past 24 hours. This is the highest death toll the country has reported since the pandemic took over the world in the start of 2020.

Thousands of Covid testing kits recalled that delivered false positives

Ellume has had to recall these kits approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as these kits had an unspecified manufacturing issue that was resulting in false Covid positives.

Telegram gains 70 million new users as Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram crash

One such incident happened when the global outage of Facebook Inc. took place. Telegram, an instant messaging service like WhatsApp, gained nearly 70 million new users on Monday when the social media platforms of Facebook group.

Check out latest rankings of best and worst passports around the world

Strength of a passport is measured by number of countries the holder is allowed to travel to without visa. Europe has dominated the list of powerful passports yet again as per Henley Passport Index.

After Christmas food, chocolate bar Bounty falls prey to supply chain crisis

Philippines, which is the second largest coconut producer of the world, was hit by typhoons which destroyed more than 49 million trees and has led to a disruption in supply chain.

Now, Trump drops off Forbes list amid pandemic downturn

Former US President Donald Trump dropped off the Forbes rich list in America as the magazine said his fortunes took a major hit as the pandemic hit the ex-president's big properties.