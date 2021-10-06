Check out latest rankings of best and worst passports around the world

These days every second person has '#Wanderlust'. Almost everyone is an 'explorer, adventure seeker and much more'. The tall claims in Instagram bio fall short either due to money or visa. Wanderlust is not enough after all when all you have to do is wander aimlessly outside embassy while you wait for visa.

The passport you have has a lot to do with how a free bird you are. Depending on the passport, travellers have to (or not) obtain visas to go to foreign countries. If you are lucky enough to have been born in a country the passport of which allows you visa-free travel to a large number of countries in the world, you may be said to possess a 'powerful' passport.

Needless to say that those passports allowing visa-free travel in limited number of countries isn't the most prized possession among those who like to travel.

London-based global citizenship and residence advisory firm Henley & Partners has released passport rankings. They are called Henley Passport Index. The rankings have been made based on data from International Air Transport Association (IATA). The index has not considered temporary restrictions. These may be due to variety of reasons including Covid.As per the Henley Passport Index,

Japan and Singapore have bagged the top spot. The passport of both of these countries in theory, allows visa-free travel to 192 countries. And which country is at the bottom? Well check out the two lists given below

Best passports as per the Henley Index

Japan, Singapore (192 destinations) South Korea, Germany (190) Luxembourg, Spain, Italy, Finland (189) Denmark, Austria (188) Ireland, Netherlands, France, Sweden, Portugal (187) Belgium, New Zealand, Switzerland (186) Czech Republic, Greece, Malta, Norway, United Kingdom, United States (185) Canada, Australia (184) Hungary (183) Poland Lithuania, Slovakia (182)

Worst passports as per the Henley Index

109. North Korea (39 destinations)

110. Nepal and Palestinian territories (37)

111. Somalia (34)

112. Yemen (33)

113.Pakistan (31)

114. Syria (29)

115. Iraq (28)

116. Afghanistan (26)