Top 10 world news: Nawaz Sharif comes to Pakistan's defence, Erdogan visits mine blast site & more

After Pakistan summoned US envoy over Biden's 'one of most dangerous nations' remark, former PM Nawaz Sharif also jumped in the fray to defend his country. Sharif took to Twitter and stated that Pakistan's nuclear programme is not a threat to any country. In other news, Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited the ground zero of the blast and informed that 41 had died.

Click on headlines to read more:

Former PM Nawaz Sharif comes to Pakistan's defence after Biden's remarks

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has jumped in to defend his country after US President Joe Biden termed Pakistan a dangerous 'nuclear' nation. Sharif took to Twitter and stated that Pakistan's nuclear programme is not a threat to any country.

Turkey mine blast: President Tayyip Erdogan visits site; death toll rises to 41

After visiting the coal mine site in Turkey's northern Bartin province on Saturday (October 15), the nation's President Tayyip Erdogan stated that the death toll has reached 41 from a methane blast. Erdogan informed that a probe has been into the cause of the incident.

India to host SCO national coordinators meet next week

India is all set to host the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) national coordinators meeting next week in Delhi. The meet will take place from October 17-18 and will be the first such national coordinator meet under the Indian presidency.

New UK chancellor Jeremy Hunt accepts mistakes in 'mini-budget', hints at tough decisions on tax, spending

UK's new chancellor Jeremy Hunt, who was appointed following Kwasi Kwarteng's dismissal Friday, has told Sky News that there "were mistakes" in Liz Truss and Kwarteng's mini-budget.

Nearly a decade after the split, Rupert Murdoch mulling merging Fox and News Corp again

Business magnate Rupert Murdoch is mulling a proposal that may reunite his media empire viz. News Corp and Fox Corp., a little less than 10 years after they were split.

Sweden refuses joint investigation team with Germany, Denmark to probe Nord Stream explosions

Days after refusing to share the findings of its probe into the explosions of Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines with Russian authorities, Sweden has also rejected plans to set up a joint investigation team with allies, citing national security.

Iraq's Sadrist movement refuses to join new government, says it won't meet people's aspirations

Moqtada Sadr's movement on Saturday announced that it won't join a new government that is being formed by Sudani, the news agency AFP reported.

'Putin wants to kill us and we want to live,' says former Ukraine President

As the Russia-Ukraine war is nearing completion of its eighth month, former Ukraine President Petro Poroshenko said that Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to erase Ukraine and those trying to find a compromise, should instead focus on negotiation.

Manchester United star Mason Greenwood arrested after breaching bail conditions in alleged assault case

Manchester United star Mason Greenwood has been arrested for allegedly breaching his bail conditions. The England striker was arrested in January this year after being accused of rape and assault by his former girlfriend.

'Rings of Power' finale: 'Who, exactly, is Sauron? Dark Lord's origin explained

In the finale of 'Rings of Power' season 1, the identity of Dark Lord Sauron, which was earlier teased throughout the season, was finally revealed.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE: