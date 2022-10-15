Manchester United star Mason Greenwood arrested after breaching bail conditions in alleged assault case

Manchester United star Mason Greenwood has been arrested for allegedly breaching his bail conditions. The England striker was arrested in January this year after being accused of rape and assault by his former girlfriend. The 21-year-old was detained by the police in an alleged rape and assault case before being bailed.

He was arrested again from his mansion on Saturday after he allegedly tried to contact the victim - his former girlfriend. As per the conditions laid out in his bail contract, Greenwood was told not to contact the victim at any point during the ongoing case. However, a 'breach' of the conditions has once again put the Manchester United star in trouble.

"Greater Manchester Police are aware of an allegation regarding a 21-year-old man breaching his bail conditions and an arrest has been made on Saturday 15 October 2022. Enquiries are ongoing at this time," said a spokesperson of the Greater Manchester Police.

Greenwood's ex-girlfriend Harriet Robson had taken to social media to release horrific pictures of bruises on her body and blood dripping out of her nose in January this year to accuse Greenwood of rape and assault. In an audio leaked by Robson, Greenwood was also heard threatening to kill her for refusing sex.

Also Read: Liverpool cannot compete with spending of Manchester City who 'can do what they want': Jurgen Klopp

He was later arrested by the Greater Manchester Police and released on bail on February 02. He was due to answer his bail on April 30 before the date was pushed back following a court hearing in June this year. Greenwood was suspended by Manchester United following the allegations against him and has not played for the club ever since.

However, Greenwood is still contracted by United and continues to receive his salary as an outcome is pending in the case. Greenwood's name has also not been removed from United's official squad on their website. United had earlier said Greenwood remains their player while the legal process is on.

Also Read: Greenwood's girlfriend accuses Man Utd star of physical violence and sexual assault, shares pictures

"There has been no change whatsoever in Mason’s status. We removed his profile from the club app soon after he was removed from the squad in January. This was in order to remove Mason from interactive elements of the app, such as team predictions etc," United had said in a statement.

"However, his profile was never removed from the website as he remains a Manchester United player, albeit not currently part of the squad while the legal process unfolds," they added.