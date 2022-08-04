Top 10 world news: Nancy Pelosi lands in Japan, Russian court jails US basketball star, and more

WION reached the exact location where Ayman Al-Zawahiri was said to be killed. Nancy Pelosi's plane touched down in Japan for the final stop on her Asian tour. A Russian court found US basketball star Brittney Griner guilty of deliberately bringing cannabis-infused vape cartridges into Russia.

Click on the links to read the full report

WION reaches Kabul 'safehouse' where Al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri was 'killed' in drone strike

WION became the first to reach the exact location where Ayman Al-Zawahiri was said to be killed. The United States President Joe Biden said on Monday (August 1) that Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed in a drone strike in Kabul, Afghanistan.

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi lands in Japan, final stop on Asia trip

The US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's plane touched down in Japan on Thursday (August 4) for the final stop on her Asian tour. She began the key tour from Singapore on Monday and after that, she arrived in Taiwan for a less than 24-hour stay which flared up tensions with China.

Nancy Pelosi Taiwan trip: Chinese ballistic missiles land in Japan's exclusive economic zone

A day after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi completed a whirlwind less than 24-hour trip to Taiwan, a miffed China has started its largest military exercise around Taiwan.

Bank of England unveils biggest interest rate hike in 27 years, warns of lengthy recession

Bank of England (BoE) on Thursday (August 4) unveiled the biggest interest rate rise in 27 years and also warned that Britain will sink into a lengthy recession later this year as inflation rockets even higher.

Russia launches satellite to snoop on US national security mission. Here's what's happening

Russia may have launched a "spy satellite" to stalk an American spy satellite. A few months back, in February, the United States launched USA 326, a spy satellite aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

Time running out for Archie Battersbee as his parents make legal bid to move him to hospice

Time is running out for Archie Battersbee, a 12-year-old boy in the United Kingdom, who suffered catastrophic brain damage and is currently on life-support treatment.

Russia court finds basketball star Brittney Griner guilty of deliberate drug smuggling

A Russian court on Thursday found U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner guilty of deliberately bringing cannabis-infused vape cartridges into Russia despite them being illegal, after the athlete said she had made an honest mistake by packing them.

Kansas votes overwhelmingly in favor of abortion rights

Tuesday's Kansas primary served as a referendum on abortion rights in the US. The first electoral test of US abortion rights since Roe vs Wade was struck down by the Supreme Court saw a record number of people turn up to exercise their franchise.

Australia’s Great Barrier Reef is recovering from bleaching events but still 'very vulnerable': Survey

According to a survey, Australia’s Great Barrier Reef has recovered from storms and bleaching events to record levels. As per officials, though this is great news, the new coral is extremely vulnerable and can quickly tarnish by climate change and other environmental threats.

Explained: How deadly heatwaves are affecting Spain's 'green gold' harvest

Many southern Spanish hillsides, which are usually unsuited for other crops, are covered with olive trees. Olive oil has been a crucial component of the Mediterranean diet for thousands of years. The world's biggest exporter of olive oil, Spain, has been endangered by intense heat waves and a lack of rain. According to data, the cost of refined olive oil in Jaen, in southern Spain's Andalusia area, increased by 8.3% in June compared to the same month in 2016.