New Delhi

Eknath Shinde, who is currently serving as the caretaker chief minister, will take oath on Thursday (Dec. 5) as deputy chief minister of the Indian state of Maharashtra. Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Devendra Fadnavis will be sworn in as the chief minister of the state on the same day.

South Korea's opposition parties submitted a motion on Wednesday (Dec. 4) to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol after his martial law announcement on December 3. "We've submitted an impeachment motion prepared urgently," representatives for six opposition parties, including the main Democratic party, said.

Eknath Shinde to take oath as Maharashtra Deputy CM tomorrow: Report

Maharashtra caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is set to take the oath as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra on Thursday (Dec. 5), along with Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Devendra Fadnavis, who will be sworn in as the Chief Minister, reported Indian news agency ANI.

S Korean opposition moves to impeach President Yoon after martial law fiasco

Opposition parties Wednesday (Dec 4) submitted a motion to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol following his martial law announcement debacle. “We’ve submitted an impeachment motion prepared urgently,” representatives for six opposition parties, including the main Democratic party, said on Wednesday, The Guardian said in a report.

Devendra Fadnavis to be Maharashtra chief minister, will take oath on Dec 5

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Devendra Fadnavis will be sworn in as Maharashtra chief minister on December 5, news agency PTI reported Wednesday. The final decision to confirm Fadnavis's name as the chief minister of India's richest state was taken in the BJP core committee meeting earlier in the day (Dec. 4).

Lapid says Israel PM carrying out 'planned, orchestrated attack' against press

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of carrying out "a planned, orchestrated attack" against the Israeli press during an "emergency" conference on freedom of expression in the Knesset State Control Committee.

Trump may replace Pete Hegseth with Ron DeSantis to lead Pentagon: Report

United States President-elect Donald Trump is reportedly considering replacing his defence secretary pick, Pete Hegseth. According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, Trump is likely to replace Hegseth with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis ahead of his second term in the White House.

Georgia police raid opposition offices, arrest leader after PM vows to curb protests

Georgian police raided the offices of opposition parties on Wednesday after the government vowed to crack down on those organising pro-EU protests, deepening a political crisis engulfing the Black Sea nation.

Sambhal violence: US, Pakistan-made cartridges found at site of clashes

In the latest update on the Sambhal violence, police found US and Pakistan-made cartridges at the site of the incident on Tuesday (Dec. 3). Police recovered a total of six cartridges from the drains at the site of violence and found one of them was made in Pakistan and another in the US, The Times of India (TOI) reported. The cartridges were found during a search operation by the forensic team along with the Municipal Corporation team.

Republicans to keep slim US House majority with 220 seats

According to Edison Research on Wednesday (Dec. 4), Republicans in the US House of Representatives will hold a slim 220-215 majority in the upcoming session of Congress next month. This came after Democrats gained a seat in California.

BGT 2024-25: Adelaide | When Kohli gave sneak peek into India's future in 2014

The second Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) Test is just two days away, and it is advantage India who enter the second game of the five-Test series 1-0 ahead after winning the first match in Perth by 295 runs. Any talk about Adelaide can't be completed without the mention of Virat Kohli's epic twin hundreds on the tour of 2014-15, where he was also the stand-in skipper.

Mark Strong opens up on similarities between Dune universe and real-world wars

With HBO show Dune: Prophecy topping streaming charts, Hollywood actor Mark Strong, who plays the role of Emperor Javicco Corrino, recently spoke about the Dune universe and how similar the political friction on the show is with that of the real world.