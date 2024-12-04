New Delhi, India

With HBO show Dune: Prophecy topping streaming charts, Hollywood actor Mark Strong who plays the role of Emperor Javicco Corrino, recently spoke about the Dune universe and how similar the political friction on the show is with that of the real world.

In an exclusive chat with WION, Mark Strong compared Dune with the real world and said, “We're all dealing with wars, alliances, honesty, truth, and betrayal, and it's the same in the Dune world. It’s about knowing your enemy, managing egos and expectations, and each group or house seeking what benefits them and their families.”

He added, “The show explores this competition for power—who's in, who's out, who's winning, who's losing, and who holds the power. It mirrors the world we live in.”

Elaborating, he said, “Dune is much like the foundation of modern science fiction. Written in the 60s by Frank Herbert, Dune influenced works like Star Trek and Star Wars. Herbert created an incredibly complex world, so being part of a project that brings that world to life was truly captivating.”

About Mark's role in Dune Prophecy

Mark Strong will appear in the franchise as Emperor Javicco Corrino, ruler of the galactic empire and ancestor of Padishah Emperor Shaddam Corrino IV. The HBO show is set 10,000 years before Dune and the series follows sisters Valya and Tula Harkonnen while exploring the origins of the Bene Gesserit, a powerful force with superhuman abilities.

Dune: Prophecy is streaming on JioCinema Premium in seven languages, with new episodes releasing every Monday.