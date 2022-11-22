Top 10 world news: Indonesia quake toll rises, Kurdish base hit by Turkish drone, and more

Indonesia's President Joko Widodo has announced a compensation for the victims and their families suffering the consequences of Indonesian earthquake. In other news, a spokesman for the Kurdish-led SDF told AFP, "A joint base north of Hasakeh used for planning and executing joint operations against the Islamic State group has been hit by a Turkish drone."

Click on the headlines to read more:

Indonesia quake toll rises to 252, president announces compensation for families of victims The death toll from an earthquake that hit Indonesia's Cianjur town in western Java has risen to 252, the local government said in an Instagram post on Tuesday. At least 31 people are still missing and 377 were injured, while the number of people displaced has reached 7,060.

Kurdish base used by US-led coalition in northern Syria hit by Turkish drone A base operated by Kurdish forces and the United States-led coalition, situated in northeastern Syria, was hit by Turkish drones on Tuesday, a war monitor said. The United Kingdom-based monitoring group called the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that the base was under attack but did not confirm if there were any casualties.

Google to lay off at least 10,000 ‘poor performing’ employees in 2023: Report Alphabet, Google's parent company, will soon join the layoff season in the United States' Silicon Valley as it plans to lay off up to 10,000 or six per cent of the company's "poor performing" employees, said a report by The Information. The report also claims that the company will use performance as a parameter to fire employees by using a ranking system.

Russia ‘not aiming to change Ukraine regime’, says Kremlin spokesperson The Kremlin said on Monday that Russia is no longer interested in changing the government in Ukraine and the main goal behind the “special operation” is to help the Russian sympathisers in the various parts of the country and to combat the so-called “anti-Russian enclave”.

Toll in China factory fire rises to 38; workers reportedly violated safety measures A fire at a factory in Anyang City in central China's Henan Province has killed 36 people, state media said Tuesday, citing local authorities. Two people at the plant are still missing. News agency Xinhua reported that the fire broke out Monday afternoon.

Zoom shares down 90% from pandemic peak in October 2020 In a post-Covid world, Zoom Video Communications Inc. shares have lost approximately 90 per cent of their value since the pandemic peak in October 2020.

Japan’s government launches probe into Unification Church amid public backlash over alleged ties On Tuesday, Japan launched a probe into the Unification Church after former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was fatally shot by a man who allegedly held a grudge against the group. The incident also revealed the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and the organisation’s supposed close ties with the group which triggered a public backlash.

Imran Khan 'sold' gold medal from India he received as cricketer: Pak Defence Minister In Pakistan's politics, former Prime Minister Imran Khan continues to be the centre of country's news cycle in which he is surrounded by nothing but controversies. The latest among many that has taken over Khan's currently fragile political fortunes is a controversial claim that he "sold" a gold medal he received from India during his time as Pakistani cricketer.

Gazprom threatens to cut gas to Europe, claims Ukraine diverting Moldova gas supplies Gazprom said on Tuesday (November 22) that it may cut gas transit flows via Ukraine, which is the only remaining route for exports to western European markets, from next week.