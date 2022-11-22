Google to lay off at least 10,000 ‘poor performing’ employees: Report

Amid the “lay off season” in the United States' Silicon Valley, Alphabet, Google’s parent company may soon lay off up to 10,000 or 6 per cent of the company's "poor performing" employees, said a report by The Information. The report also claims that the company will use performance as a parameter to fire employees by using a ranking system.

Earlier this month, the company had also announced a freeze on hiring citing macroeconomic trends, which followed a major spike in bringing in new employees in the past quarter. According to reports, currently, Alphabet employs around 1,87,000 people making it one of the biggest employers in big tech.

Alphabet reported a net profit of $13.9 billion in the third quarter which is 27 per cent lower when compared to last year in the same quarter. This comes amid mass layoffs announced by big tech companies including Meta, Twitter, Amazon, Snap, and so on, which has left thousands unemployed.

