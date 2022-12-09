Top 10 world news: India-Russia summit to not happen this year, Brittney Griner arrives home in US & more

Following the Ukraine war and scheduling issues, the annual India-Russia summit will not happen this year. In other news, American basketball star Brittney Griner returned to the United States after being released by Russia as part of a prisoner swap. Finally, The UK announced Friday (December 9) that in collaboration with Italy and Japan, it will work to develop next-generation fighter jets, designed to rival enemy warplanes.

India, Russia annual summit is the highest institutionalised dialogue mechanism between the two countries at the leaders' level. So far, 21 summits have taken place since the first summit that took place in since the first summit that places in November 2001 in Moscow. The last summit to take place was in Delhi on December 6, 2021 with Russian President Putin travelling to the Indian national capital.

The 32-year-old, who was arrested by the Russian authorities in Moscow for possession of cannabis oil, was released in exchange for the 55-year-old Russian arms dealer called Viktor Bout. Bout was sentenced to 25 years in prison by the US authorities.

All three nations will work on an advanced front-line fighter, that is expected to come into operation by 2035. British-led Future Combat Air System project, also known as Tempest, will be combined with Japan's F-X programme in a venture called the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP).

Arizona senator Kyrsten Sinema announced on Friday that he will be switching her political affiliation to independent – meaning that the number of Democratic senators will go down to 50.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's new video went viral on Twitter in which the allegedly intoxicated president is seen talking about the Russia-Ukraine war. A Twitter user named Dmitri posted the video with the caption "Drunk putin explains why strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure will continue".

Roger Federer stunned one and all by retiring in September 2022. The tennis stalwart hadn't played any competitive match since his Wimbledon 2021 quarter-final exit and, hence, his retirement was always on the cards.

A new poll by Reuters shows that a large majority of economists said that the United States economy is headed for a short and shallow recession sometime in the upcoming year. This comes as the country is witnessing soaring inflation which was at a four-decade-high prompting the Federal Reserve to announce several interest rate hikes since the beginning of this year in a bid to combat it.

The demonstrating truckers in South Korea voted on Friday to end their strike as it entered its third week with weakening public support and the consistent refusal of the government to budge, claiming that the economy has suffered "astronomical" damage due to the protests.

Finally, after 65 years, the Philadelphia police was able to identify the boy who was found dead in a box. The police revealed his name.

The four-year-old was identified as Joseph Augustus Zarelli through investigation and DNA analysis, CNN reported.