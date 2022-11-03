Top 10 world news: Imran Khan assassination attempt, Musk to cut half of Twitter's workforce, and more

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Fawad Chaudhry has confirmed that former prime minister Imran Khan was shot in the leg in a targeted attack during the long march in Wazirabad today. In other news, The Verge and Bloomberg both reported that Musk is planning to cut around 3800 jobs (more than half of the 7500-strong workforce) in what is being considered as a major restructuring project.

'Assassination attempt' on Imran Khan: Pakistan ex-PM sustains gunshots, two aides also injured

Former Pakistan Prime Minister and Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan was shot at during a rally near Zafar Ali Khan chowk in Wazirabad in Pakistan's Punjab province in what his supporters described as an assassination attempt. According to video footage shown on Geo TV, Imran was hit in his right leg three-four times, but the party officials have confirmed that he is currently safe. One person is reported to have been killed in the firing.

Elon Musk to cut up to half of Twitter's workforce, revoke work from home: Report

The developments surrounding billionaire Elon Musk’s $44 million takeover of Twitter continue to dominate headlines as reports suggest that the company’s workforce can get halved in the coming days.

Lavrov urges UN to help ease Russian food and fertiliser exports under grain deal

On Thursday, Moscow pleaded with the United Nations, which sponsored a deal to release Ukraine's grain supplies from a Russian blockade of its Black Sea ports, to assist in carrying out the accord's provisions aimed at easing Russia's food and fertiliser exports.

Combined Covid and influenza vaccine testing by Pfizer-BioNTech

A combined coronavirus and influenza vaccine will be tested, according to Pfizer-BioNTech, which could lead to increased vaccination rates for both diseases.

Japan considers deployment of hypersonic missiles by 2030 to counter security threats: Report

Japan may deploy hypersonic missiles by 2030, in an attempt to strengthen its counterstrike capabilities to deter security threats, Nikkei Asia reported on Thursday. The development comes in the wake of growing North Korean aggression in the Korean peninsula and Chinese assertions in the South China sea.

Zero-Covid China's iPhone factory lockdown shows risks of manufacturing dependence

The lockdown of Foxconn's Zhengzhou facility, which makes the majority of the world's iPhones, has brought to light some of the dangers associated with relying solely on China's manufacturing industry, analysts told AFP. The primary subcontractor for Apple, Foxconn, has experienced an increase in Covid-19 cases at its Zhengzhou premises, prompting the company to lock down the enormous complex in an effort to contain the virus.

Monkeypox can spread even before developing symptoms in patient: Study

A new British study suggests that a person infected with monkeypox can transmit the virus to other people even before developing symptoms, and that this type of transmission has been responsible for the current outbreak. The study, published on Wednesday in the British Medical Journal by Britain's Health Security Agency, examined more than 2,700 people with monkeypox cases in the UK from May 6 to Aug. 1.

Europe temperatures rising at more than twice global average, warns UN

Temperatures in Europe have increased at more than twice the global average over the past three decades, showing the fastest rise of any continent on earth, the UN said Wednesday.

WhatsApp launches 'communities', upgrades video calls, group size

The launch of WhatsApp's 'communities' feature has been announced by Mark Zuckerberg. As per Meta, communities feature will now be accessible to all users worldwide.

Austria's Beer Party gaining national prominence after election success

The announcement by punk rock singer Dominik Wlazny to run for the president’s office came as a surprise for everyone in the country. What made the campaign even more interesting was the name of his party – Beer Party – and the promise of free beer to all of his supporters in the campaign.