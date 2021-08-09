Top 10 world news: France extends COVID-19 pass, EU climate chief says 'not too late', and more

French authorities began enforcing the COVID-19 pass Monday, a reform of vaccination rules that was championed by President Emmanuel Macron and aimed at improving vaccination rates. However, the new regulations have prompted weeks of angry protests from citizens.

France extends Macron's COVID-19 pass despite protests

The French authorities have begun enforcing the COVID-19 pass, a reform of vaccination rules championed by President Macron that aims to improve vaccination rates.

'Not too late' to prevent 'runaway climate change': EU

According to the EU's vice president for climate action, there is still time to prevent "runaway climate change" but only if the world adopts carbon net-zero policies.

German exports rise past pre-pandemic levels in June

The German trade sector shrugged off supply chain shortages to record its highest export volume since before the Coronavirus crisis, which had devastated trade.

UN report warns more vicious floods, heatwaves, worsening droughts and rise in sea levels

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) estimates that the 1.5 degree Celsius warming threshold would be exceeded by 2050 even if fossil fuels are aggressively phased out and warns that global warming will reach 1.5 degrees Celsius around 2030.

Sri Lanka holds mass cremations amid surge in coronavirus cases

As COVID-19 cases surge across the island, Sri Lanka is mass cremating dead bodies to clear a backlog, officials confirmed Monday. In the past month, official figures show the country has seen more than 2,500 virus-related cases with nearly 100 deaths.

International travel update: UK retains Pakistan in red list amid 'deteriorating COVID-19 situation'

As a result of the 'deteriorating Covid situation' in Pakistan, Pakistan remains on the 'red list' of the British Government's travel advisory.

Explainer: Nagasaki bombing, the history, and significance of "Fat Man"

The heart-breaking event of August 9, 1945, found the Japanese city of Nagasaki, a major port for trade, under unimaginable devastation by the US. Learn about the events of that fateful day.

Local politician, Swiss national among latest kidnap victims in Nigeria

Several areas of Nigeria have experienced an increase in ransom abductions in recent months, partly due to the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic. In separate incidents over the weekend, a Swiss national was kidnapped in the southwest and a political leader was abducted on Monday in northern Nigeria.

14-year-old Chinese Olympic athlete mobbed by tourists

The Chinese media report that tourists are harassing the family and neighbours of the teen diving sensation Quan Hongchan who has gained fame after her win in the Tokyo Olympics.

China’s herd of wandering elephants finally on their way back home

Herd of elephants in China is finally returning home after 17 months of wandering.