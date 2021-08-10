Top 10 world news: Australia won't adopt net-zero emission target, US warns China over South China sea, and more

Among the contentious points in China and the United States' highly testy relationship, the South China Sea has become one of the main flashpoints with Washington rejecting what it calls unlawful territorial claims made by Beijing in the resource-rich waters. The recent UN Security Council meeting sees US Secretary of State Antony Blinken criticise China for its actions in the South China Sea.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Australia would not adopt a net-zero target for climate change just hours after a landmark UN report predicted catastrophic global warming is occurring significantly faster than previously forecast. Defying demands for more aggressive emissions targets, he said that the country is already taking adequate measures to address climate change.

Click on the headlines to read more:

'Global consequences': US, China clash at UN over South China Sea row

The US Secretary of State engaged in a stinging attack against China over the South China Sea on Monday, informing the UN Security Council that conflict in the region could have global implications for security and commerce.

'Won't be signing blank cheque': Australia rejects emissions targets despite damning UN report

The Australian prime minister rejected demand for more aggressive emissions targets, insisting that the country is doing enough in the fight against climate change.

India to evacuate diplomats and citizens from Mazar-e-Sharif consulate in Afghanistan

In a special flight departing Mazar later today, a group of Indian diplomats will return home from its consulate in Mazar-e-Sharif in Afghanistan.

US warns citizens against travel to France over Covid concerns

Even though COVID-19 hospitalizations are still far off previous highs in France, the US State Department has advised Americans to avoid all travel to France over the rising number of coronavirus cases.

Many Indian cities including Mumbai will likely be underwater by 2100: NASA

NASA used the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report to analyse changes in sea levels around the world and forecast that a number of Indian coastal cities will be submerged up to 2.7 feet by the end of the century.

Bangladesh begins COVID-19 vaccinations for Rohingya refugees

In response to a record number of Coronavirus cases recorded Bangladesh on Tuesday began vaccination of Rohingya refugees in its congested camps.

China Covid cases hit seven-month high as Delta variant challenges Beijing

As a result of a cluster of Coronavirus cases at a test site, the number of Coronavirus cases in China hit a seven-month high - the most severe outbreak since the disease emerged in Wuhan seven months ago

20 Pakistan cities lack safe drinking water, reveals govt data

According to data presented at the National Assembly by the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government, the majority of prominent cities in Pakistan do not have access to safe drinking water for their citizens.

Tokyo counts cost of $15 billion pandemic Olympics 'gamble'

Japan awoke Monday to a huge bill and soaring Coronavirus cases after pulling off the mid-pandemic Olympics that had been met with mixed reactions.

Australia expands Covid lockdown amid surge in new virus cases

Victorian authorities said Melbourne's northwest was a cause for concern as COVID-19 was expanded in Australia.