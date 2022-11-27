Top 10 world news: Anti-lockdown protests spread in China, Iran detains Khamenei's niece, and more

In the latest, Hundreds of people took to the streets in Beijing and Shanghai on Sunday to protest against China's zero-Covid policy in a rare outburst of public anger against the state regime. In connection with this, Tibet has also been suffering under China's stringent zero-Covid policy. In Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's niece, Farideh Moradkhani, has been detained by Iranian authorities after she made a video she referred to her uncle's government as a "murderous and child-killing dictatorship." In the realm of climate change, activist, Greta Thunberg has made headlines by suing her native Sweden over climate inaction.

For more, click on the headlines.

Protests against China’s stringent COVID-19 restrictions erupted across the country including the financial hub Shanghai where hundreds of people hit the streets and reportedly chanted, “Down with the Chinese Communist Party, down with Xi Jinping”. This comes after a deadly fire in a high-rise building in China’s Xinjiang region on Thursday killed at least 10 people as curbs allegedly obstructed escape and rescue operations.

Italy has declared a state of emergency following the Ischia landslide that has reportedly killed two people, while another ten are still missing. At the conclusion of the emergency cabinet meeting that imposed the state of emergency, Nello Musumeci, the minister for civil protection, said that the first tranche of the two million euro relief funds had been released.

An Iranian bank manager who served a lady who was not wearing a head covering has been sacked as protests over the requirement to cover one's head rock the Islamic Republic. The 80 million nation has a legislation requiring women to cover their heads, necks, and hair, which is upheld by the morality police.

Local Tibetans' lives are a living misery as a result of China's zero-Covid policy. Tibetans are subjected to inhumane Covid restrictions that leave them abused, traumatised, harassed, and powerless because they aren't even permitted to express their outrage or make contact with their family outside Tibet.

Swedish environmental activist, Greta Thunberg, famous for challenging world leaders to take immediate action for climate change mitigation, joined hundreds of other youths in suing the Swedish government for what they claim is inaction on climate change on Friday in Stockholm.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's niece, Farideh Moradkhani, has been detained by Iranian authorities after she made a video in which she referred to her uncle's government as a "murderous and child-killing dictatorship." She was previously imprisoned in Iran and hails from a family line with a history of criticising the country's Islamic rulers.

