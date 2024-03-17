Top 10 news: Netanyahu slams international community for stand against war, Russia election updates, & more

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday (Mar 17) slammed the international community for their stand against the war and also trying to stop the war now before Israel "achieves" all of its goals. In other news, Yulia Navalnaya, wife of deceased Russian opposition member Alexei Navalny arrived at the Russian embassy in Berlin on Sunday (Mar 17) to cast her vote in Russia's presidential election.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday (Mar 17) slammed the international community for their stand against the war and also trying to stop the war now before Israel "achieves" all of its goals.

Yulia Navalnaya, wife of deceased Russian opposition member Alexei Navalny arrived at the Russian embassy in Berlin on Sunday (Mar 17) to cast her vote in Russia's presidential election. She was welcomed with loud cheers from the crowds when she joined them outside the polling station on the final day of voting, before erupting into a chant of her name.

A group of four foreign students residing at Gujarat University's international boys' hostel in Ahmedabad were assaulted by a mob on Saturday night, allegedly due to their observance of namaaz in the campus ground, media reports said. Two students were injured in the incident, including one sustaining severe injuries.

A property dealer met a gruesome end at a highway restaurant near Pune, as captured by CCTV cameras. Avinash Balu Dhanve (34) fell victim to a fatal attack orchestrated by assailants suspected to be part of a rival gang, leading to a horrifying scene on the Pune-Solapur highway. The place of the incident was nearly 140 kilometres from Pune.

A horrific collision of a passenger bus with an oil tanker and a motorbike killed 21 people and injured 38 others on Sunday (Mar 17) in southern Afghanistan's Helmand province. In a post on social media platform X, the provincial information department said: "On (March 17), 21 people were killed and 38 people were injured due to a collision between a tanker, a motorcycle and a passenger bus."

Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong and her partner Sophie Allouache have exchanged vows in a ceremony held in Adelaide after being together for nearly 20 years. Penny Wong is a prominent Australian politician, belonging to the Australian Labor Party (ALP). She held various ministerial positions, including minister for finance, and minister for climate change.

India’s World Cup winner Kirti Azad’s latest social media post has created quite a stir in the cricket circuit surrounding speculations on Virat Kohli’s future in T20I cricket. Taking to the micro-blogging website X (previously known as Twitter), Azad revealed that BCCI secretary Jay Shah had asked chief selector Ajit Agarkar to convince others to drop Kohli for the T20 World Cup (to be held in June in the Caribbean and the USA).

An ongoing manhunt for a suspect involved in the fatal shootings of three people outside a Philadelphia-area suburb ended after authorities arrested 26-year-old Andre Gordon from New Jersey. The man reportedly barricaded himself after killing his 52-year-old stepmother, Karen Gordon, his 13-year-old sister Kera Gordon and the mother of his children, 25-year-old Taylor Daniel, authorities said, who had launched the search operation Saturday morning (Mar 16).

The third meeting of the India-Maldives High-Level Core Group was held in Male on Sunday (March 17). During the meeting, New Delhi and Male reviewed the ongoing deputation of Indian technical experts in order to enable the ongoing operation of Indian aviation platforms that provide the people of Maldives with humanitarian and medvac services, said India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a statement.