Mob allegedly assaults foreign students at Gujarat University over Ramadan prayers, MEA monitoring situation

A group of four foreign students residing at Gujarat University's international boys' hostel in Ahmedabad were assaulted by a mob on Saturday night, allegedly due to their observance of namaaz during Ramadan, media reports said. Two students were injured in the incident, including one sustaining severe injuries.

Providing an update on the incident, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "An incidence of violence took place at Gujarat University in Ahmedabad yesterday. State government is taking strict action against the perpetrators. Two foreign students were injured in the clash. One of them has been discharged from hospital after receiving medical attention. MEA is in touch with Gujarat government."