Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP under PM Modi deploys Artificial Intelligence to break language barrier

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's oratory has been described as one of the major causes of the Bharatiya Janata Party's meteoric rise to power in 2014. As the Indian prime minister seeks a third consecutive term in power, the BJP has deployed Artificial Intelligence to reap the electoral dividends of his oratory in the Indian languages apart from Hindi.

In recent weeks, the BJP has dedicated several social media handles just to disseminate PM Modi's speeches in languages such as Bangla, Odia, Telugu, and Malayalam.

The BJP expanded its parliamentary landslide in 2019 by sweeping the Hindi-speaking north and west. This time around, the party's focus is to ensure maximum seats from eastern and southern states where regional parties remain PM Modi's principal challengers.

These social media handles (@NaMoInTelugu, @NaMoInMalayalam, @NamoInBengali) put out PM Modi's speeches translated via Artificial Intelligence from Hindi into Telugu, Malayalam and Bengali.

What does it mean?

Earlier on Sunday (March 17), Prime Minister Narendra Modi reportedly expressed his desire for direct Telugu interaction with the people of Telangana. This appears to be the first time when PM Modi disclosed his utilisation of Artificial Intelligence to disseminate his speeches in Telugu.

Speaking at a public meeting in Nagarkurnool, about 134 km south of state capital Hyderabad on Sunday (March 17), he said, "I want to associate with you people and I want to spread the message in Telugu," The Times of India reported.

"Please go to the Namo in Telugu handle; you can hear all my speeches in Telugu," PM Modi said.

Telangana BJP chief and Secunderabad MP candidate Kishan Reddy said: "We are fortunate to have a PM who wishes to communicate in our language; all his speeches are now accessible in Telugu online."

The BJP under Modi is aiming to win 370 of 543 seats. The Opposition led by the Congress party has forged a 28-party Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A.) to de-seat Modi from power during the elections later this summer.