Top 10 news: Israel seeking Palestinians to manage civilian affairs; IPL 2024 schedule announced; and more

Israel is seeking Palestinians who are not affiliated with Hamas to manage civilian affairs in areas of the Gaza Strip. The Indian Premier League (IPL) schedule is finally released by the Board of Control for Cricket in India. In other news, at least five students were said to be injured after a knife attack at a school in the German city of Wuppertal, on Thursday (Feb 22). Read this and more in Top 10 world news.

A senior Israeli official said on Thursday (Feb 22) that the nation is seeking Palestinians who are not affiliated with Hamas to manage civilian affairs in areas of the Gaza Strip.

IPL 2024 Schedule Announcement: After days of excitement, the Indian Premier League (IPL) schedule is finally released by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday (Feb 22). Keeping in mind the dates of the upcoming general elections in India; the BCCI had delayed the announcement of the schedule.

At least five students were said to be injured after a knife attack at a school in the German city of Wuppertal, on Thursday (Feb 22), according to media reports citing the police. The suspect, a 17-year-old knife-wielding fellow student, has been arrested, said the local officials.

Imran Khan, the imprisoned former prime minister of Pakistan, plans to write to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), urging them to advocate for an impartial audit of the national elections contested on February 8 before resuming discussions with Islamabad, as stated by his lawyer on Thursday.

Calls for Lindsay Hoyle to step down as the Speaker have intensified following his controversial decision to prioritise a Labour amendment to the Scottish National Party's (SNP) Gaza ceasefire motion. 57 MPs are urging his resignation, criticising his departure from convention by allowing the debate and vote on Labour's amendment for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire before the original SNP motion.

A massive data leak showed that a Chinese technology firm I-Soon hacked Indian government offices as well as institutions in various other nations, media reports said citing a large data leak confirmed as legitimate by experts.

Humpback whales have found a unique way to establish communication among their fellow species however noisy humans are causing massive disruptions here too.

Raising children can be expensive, irrespective of which country you are a resident of. However, as per a recent report from the YuWa Population Research Institute, China is one of the most expensive places to raise children. The report released on Wednesday says that the high costs have a disproportionate impact on women.

Russian troops have taken over the village of Pobieda in Ukraine’s Donetsk region, said the Russian defence ministry, on Thursday (Feb 22). Meanwhile, the Ukrainian military said it was repelling attacks in the region.