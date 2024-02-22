Middle East Crisis: Israel seeking Palestinians to manage civilian affairs in Gaza Strip

A senior Israeli official said on Thursday (Feb 22) that the nation is seeking Palestinians who are not affiliated with Hamas to manage civilian affairs in areas of the Gaza Strip.

The news agency Reuters reported what appears to look like Israel's testing grounds for post-war administration of the war-ravaged enclave. As per the Israeli official, the planned "humanitarian pockets" would be in districts of the Gaza Strip from which Hamas has been expelled.

However, the success of this plan also depends on Israel achieving its goal of destroying the Palestine-based faction across the tiny coastal territory that it has been governing.

While speaking on the condition of anonymity, the official told Reuters: "We're looking for the right people to step up to the plate. But it is clear that this will take time, as no one will come forward if they think Hamas will put a bullet in their head."

Emphasising the plan, the official further said that it "may be achieved once Hamas is destroyed and doesn't pose a threat to Israel or to Gazans".

Channel 12 TV, which is Israel's top-rated outlet, the Zeitoun neighbourhood of northern Gaza City was a candidate for implementation of the plan, under which local merchants and civil society leaders would distribute humanitarian aid.

It said that the Israeli military would provide peripheral security in Zeitoun. it also described renewed troop incursions there this week as designed to root out remnants of Hamas troops. As per earlier reports, that particular region was hit hard in the early stages of the war.

So far, there's no official confirmation from the Israeli side on the reports. × Reports of truce talks

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said on Thursday that at least 29,410 people have been killed in the Palestinian territory during the war between Hamas-led militants and Israel. A ministry statement said a total of 97 people died in the past 24 hours, while another 69,465 have been wounded since the war began on October 7.

The increasing toll and the dire humanitarian crisis sparked by the war led to global concern, with world leaders trying to find a way to end the war. But the efforts have so far failed. However, a US envoy was expected in Israel on Thursday in the latest attempt to secure a truce deal.

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments on the Israel-Palestine conflict after the Hamas attacks. However, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.