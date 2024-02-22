Former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan calls on IMF to conduct election audit, his lawyer says

Imran Khan, the imprisoned former prime minister of Pakistan, plans to write to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), urging them to advocate for an impartial audit of the national elections contested on February 8 before resuming discussions with Islamabad, as stated by his lawyer on Thursday.

It may be mentioned here, last summer, Pakistan avoided default with a short-term IMF bailout, but the program concludes next month, necessitating negotiations for a long-term arrangement to stabilize the $350 billion economy.

Imran Khan and his party allege election rigging, as the polls did not yield a majority for any party.

Although candidates supported by Khan secured the most seats, a coalition of rival parties holds a greater number of seats and is poised to form the next government.

Imran Khan's lawyer, Ali Zafar, announced that Khan's letter to the IMF will explicitly state that if the IMF wishes to engage in talks with Pakistan, it should insist on conditions, including an independent audit of the elections.

Zafar emphasized that multilateral agencies like the IMF and international blocs such as the European Union can only provide financial assistance contingent upon good governance, democracy, and the conduct of free and fair elections.

While Pakistan's election commission refutes widespread rigging, it is currently addressing complaints from various parties alleging irregularities.

Zafar pointed out that the IMF previously engaged with political parties to secure assurances of their commitment to key objectives and policies under the bailout program.