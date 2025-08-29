The iconic Tokyo Skytree was lit up in the colours of the Indian national flag during the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (August 29). It is the tallest tower of Japan and showing Indian flag colours on it marks the importance of the relations between both countries. Modi is in Tokyo for a two-day visit to attend the 15th Annual India-Japan Summit. He was welcomed by Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba. The visuals of the tower were shared by MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on X.

"Tokyo Sky Tree lit up in Indian flag colours in honour of PM @narendramodi's visit to Japan for the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit. It is the tallest tower in Japan."

During his visit, PM Modi held bilateral discussions with his Japanese counterpart, Shigeru Ishiba. The two leaders held a joint press briefing following the meeting.

Some of the major areas of cooperation between both India and Japan are -

Defence: India and Japan will work together to develop the Unified Complex Radio Antenna (UNICORN) for the Indian Navy.

Space: ISRO and Japan’s JAXA are collaborating together on the LUPEX mission, which will explore the moon’s south pole.

Investments: Japan has set a goal of investing 10 Trillion Yen in India in the next 10 years.

Sharing the experience of the wonderful meeting with Speaker Fukushiro Nukaga and a group of members of Parliament from Japan, PM Modi wrote on his X, "We discussed the strong and friendly relations between India and Japan, with a special focus on parliamentary exchanges, human resource development, cultural ties and cooperation across key sectors including the economy, health, mobility partnership, AI, science, and technology.”

Beyond politics and trade, PM Modi’s visit also signifies the cultural ties between both the countries. PM Modi also met the Indian community in Japan, underlining the important role of the diaspora (movement of people away from their own country) in building closer ties.

India and Japan had upgraded their ties to a Special Strategic and Global Partnership a decade ago and this visit is expected to further strengthen that bond between both countries.