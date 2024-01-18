Toddler dies of starvation in UK, body found curled up next to dead father

In a shocking incident, a two-year-old boy died due to starvation almost two weeks after his father succumbed to a heart attack.

His family revealed that Bronson Battersby was found dead curled up alongside his 60-year-old father, Kenneth, at their residence in the United Kingdom's Lincolnshire on Jan 9.

This was 14 days after they were last seen.

The Lincolnshire County Council launched a rapid review into the death of Bronson who was indexed as vulnerable and was also subject to checks at least once a month by the social services.

The tragic incident came to light following social services' visit to the deceased's rented house on Jan 2 after speaking to Kenneth on Dec 27 where they did not receive any response.

A social worker again went to their residence unannounced and contacted the police as there was still no answer.

The bodies were discovered after the worker barged into the house using a key from the landlord days later, according to the Sun.

'Bronson starved to death because his dad died', says toddler's mother

The toddler's mother, Sarah Piesse, said that she last saw her son before Christmas after a row with her ex Kenneth.

Piesse while talking to the Sun said that the postmortem examination showed that Bronson died of starvation and dehydration.

“Bronson starved to death because his dad died,” she said. “They think Kenneth died no earlier than 29 December.”

“I couldn’t pick him up because his body was too fragile,” she told the Sun. I could only touch him. He had been left there too long.”

The 2-year-old'd sister Melanie Battersby took to her Facebook account and paid a heartfelt tribute to Bronson.

“Beautiful little boy deserved so much better than this life. We love you, Bronson, forever a part of us, and forever my baby brother,” she wrote.

“A lot of anger inside at minute when I just want to remember his little smile and soft nature instead. He were perfect,” she added.