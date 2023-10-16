TikTok 'stands against terrorism,' launches measures to control misinformation amid Israel-Hamas war

TikTok says it has assigned more people to combat disinformation about the ongoing Israel-Hamas war on the platform. This move by the popular short video format application comes after a warning by the European Union.

Mobilisation of 'significant resources'

In a statement, the company said: It had "immediately mobilised significant resources and personnel to help maintain the safety of our community and integrity of our platform."

China ByteDance owned a company also said that it has removed 500,000 videos and closed 8,000 live streams in the region.

TikTok insisted that "it stands against terrorism," and said that the company remains "focused on supporting free expression, upholding our commitment to human rights, and protecting our platform during the Israel-Hamas war".

"We are shocked and appalled by the horrific acts of terror in Israel last week."

"We are also deeply saddened by the intensifying humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza. Our hearts break for everyone who has been affected," added the popular video app.

Actions taken by TikTok

TikTok said that it has launched a command centre to monitor content about the latest conflict. The company, as per The Guardian, has also updated its automated detection systems to look for graphic and violent content.

It has also appointed a number of Arabic and Hebrew speaking moderators, and has restricted live broadcasts due to the "heightened safety risk in the context of the current hostage situation."

EU warning

On Thursday (Oct 12) the European Union had warned TikTok about the surge of disinformation and gave the social media platform a 24-hour ultimatum to provide details of the measures it will take to counter this spread of misinformation. #TikTok has a particular obligation to protect children & teenagers from violent content & terrorist propaganda —as well as death challenges & potentially life-threatening content.#DSA sets out very clear obligations TikTok must comply with.



Letter to TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew⤵️ pic.twitter.com/J1tpVzXaYR — Thierry Breton (@ThierryBreton) October 12, 2023 × "Given that your platform is extensively used by children and teenagers, you have a particular obligation to protect them from violent content depicting hostage-taking and other graphic videos which are reportedly widely circulating on your platform, without appropriate safeguards," EU's industry chief Thierry Breton said in a letter to TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew.

