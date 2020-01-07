Iranians gather for Soleimani's funeral procession in hometown Kerman

The funeral procession of slain Iran General Qasim Soleimani began in his hometown Kerman today. The Iranian general will be buried later today.

People dressed in black took to the streets to pay their last respects to Soleimani who was killed in a US drone strike in Baghdad.

Also Read: Iran will never have a nuclear weapon, says Trump as Tehran mourns Suleimani

Earlier, Soleimani's body was taken through the streets of Iran's northeastern city of Qom as thousands mourned his death.

Iranians had gathered in huge numbers in other cities including Tehran, Mashhad and Ahvaz.

In Pics: Crazy Trump, don't think that everything is over, says Zeinab, daughter of Qasem Soleimani

The new head of Iran's Quds force Esmail Qaani had vowed on Monday to expel the United States from the region.

Watch Video:

"We promise to continue martyr Soleimani's path with the same force...and the only compensation for us would be to remove America from the region," Qaani told Iran's state television.

Meanwhile, US defence secretary Mark Esper dismissed reports on Tuesday which suggested that American troops were set to pullout from Iraq.

"There's been no decision whatsoever to leave Iraq," Esper said.

In the leaked letter Brigadier General William Seely was seen to be indicating US troop pullout from Iraq.

"In deference to the sovereignty of the Republic of Iraq, and as requested by the Iraqi Parliament and the Prime Minister, CJTF-OIR will be repositioning forces over the course of the coming days and weeks to prepare for onward movement," William Seely wrote in the letter.

However, Esper said, "I don't know what that letter is ... We're trying to find out where that's coming from, what that is. But there's been no decision made to leave Iraq. Period."