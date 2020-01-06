Crazy Trump, don't think that everything is over with my father's martyrdom, says Zeinab, daughter of Qasem Soleimani

'Death to America'

The crowds chanted "Death to America". One poster held aloft by a mourner read: "It is our right to seek a harsh revenge," echoing comments by Iranian military and political leaders.

The coffins of Soleimani and the Iraqi militia leader, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who was also killed in Friday's attack, were draped in their national flags and passed from hand to hand across the heads of mourners in central Tehran.

(Photograph:Reuters)