Crazy Trump, don't think that everything is over with my father's martyrdom, says Zeinab, daughter of Qasem Soleimani

During the three day national funeral, Zeinab Soleimani addressed the crowd warning Donald Trump for his doing. She said her father's death would bring a "dark day" for the United States.
The crowds chanted "Death to America". One poster held aloft by a mourner read: "It is our right to seek a harsh revenge," echoing comments by Iranian military and political leaders.
The coffins of Soleimani and the Iraqi militia leader, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who was also killed in Friday's attack, were draped in their national flags and passed from hand to hand across the heads of mourners in central Tehran.
(Photograph:Reuters)
"Crazy Trump, don't think that everything is over with my father's martyrdom," Zeinab Soleimani said in an address broadcast on state television, after US President Donald Trump ordered an air strike on Friday that killed General Qasem Soleimani.
(Photograph:AFP)
"Even killing Trump is not a sufficient vengeance, and the only thing that can pay for the blood of martyr Soleimani is completely expelling America from the region," Revolutionary Guards Aerospace Force chief Amirali Hajizadeh said in comments carried by Iranian media.
(Photograph:Reuters)
"America and Zionism should know that my father's martyrdom will lead to awakening in the resistance front and bring about a dark day for them and flatten their homes," Zeinab Soleimani, the commander's daughter, said her address to mourners.
(Photograph:Reuters)