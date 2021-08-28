Thousands of protesters clash with Berlin police against COVID-19 curbs

Thousands of protesters clashed with the Berlin police on Saturday against COVID-19 restrictions imposed by the government.

Four officers were injured while 50 demonstrators were detained for injuring cops, the police said.

Some people tried to get past barricades to the government district around the Reichstag parliament building and clashed with officers, police said.

The protesters, few of whom wore masks, waved banners marked with the messages ‘I have my own opinion’ and ‘Covid-84’—a reference to George Orwell’s book “1984” about a totalitarian state, Reuters reported.

The marches came a month before a federal election. The leading candidates vying to replace Chancellor Angela Merkel have promised to dispense with strict lockdowns on the country.

Germany has reported more than 3.9 million Coronavirus cases and is believed to be facing a fourth wave of infections. It reported 10,303 new cases and 22 fatalities on Saturday, bringing the death toll to 92,096.

To exhort more people to get vaccinated, the government has said it will stop offering free tests from October 11, except for those for whom vaccination is not recommended, such as children and pregnant women.

The government will require people to be vaccinated, test negative or have a recovery certificate to enter indoor restaurants, participate in religious ceremonies or do indoor sport.

(With inputs from agencies)