As Thailand is strongly appealing for a change, the army leader has sworn not to attempt a coup. This comes as all political parties are preparing for their final campaigns on Friday ahead of an election in which the military-backed government might be deposed. General Naorgnpan Jitkaewthae made the commitment on Thursday, FirstPost reported.

Recalling previous coups as "very negative," he assured reporters that there would be no return to military control. He said, "There shouldn’t be (a coup) any more. For me, this word should be deleted from the dictionary."

The army has captured power a dozen times in Thailand, most recently in 2014. But this time, voters are expected to hand the former army chief and coup leader Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha a crushing defeat.

Votings be held on Sunday (May 14). The clash is between the opposition led by Paetongtarn Shinawatrai, daughter of ex-premier Thaksin Shinawatra and the conservative royalist-military establishment by PM Prayut.

Watch | Thailand Elections 2023: Opinion polls show an opposition landslide Currently, candidate Thai is well ahead in the polls but just winning most seats in the lower house gover no guarantee of claiming power as the new Prime Minister will be chosen by the 500 elected MPs and 250-strong senate members who were appointed by Prayut's junta.

The party Pheu Thai is urging supporters to deliver a landslide victory to stop the military from keeping them out of power. While Prayut has mentioned himself as the 'man with experience' needed to help the country through its difficult times. However, according to many he has ignored economic stagnation and a massive spike in the draconian royal defamation laws.

Even the main opposition rival to the Pheu Thai party has already harnessed much of the energy of the youth who led a protest movement voicing dissatisfaction and disaffection with the old political system.

Back in 2020, almost 200 people were charged for insulting the monarch in the wake of protests.

The country in the last two decades has witnessed several street protests, coups and court orders dissolving political parties.

(with inputs from agencies)



