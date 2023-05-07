Thailand: Voters cast ballots a week before parliamentary election

Many Thai citizens lined up early Sunday (May 7) to vote in the parliamentary election that will be held on May 14. Over two million citizens across Thailand registered for early voting out of 52 million eligible voters who are aged 18 and above, the news agency Reuters reported citing the national election commission. The May 14 election is becoming a clash between army-backed establishment parties and resurgent opposition movements. This election is for the 500-seat House of Representatives.

Speaking to Reuters, Gosol Pungtaku, a Bangkok resident who registered for one-day-only early voting in the capital said, “As I am eligible to vote, I wish to see change and an improvement in management. There has been a rise in drug-related and criminal incidents so I hope that the newly elected government will take steps to prevent them.”

Another voter, Siriporn Namphet, said she voted for change. “I would like to witness a new perspective and a change in Thailand. It's like having seen what the previous government has done and now hoping for a new administration to take over and govern more effectively,” Namphet added.

Twenty-two-year-old Thanakron Puttipattanamongko, a first-time voter, told Reuters, "I am filled with excitement and curiosity about what the future of Thailand holds. As a first-time voter, I am eager to exercise my right to vote.”

An additional 100,000 Thais living overseas will also vote early, with some having already done so, according to a report by the news agency AFP.

Sunday's poll will close at 5 pm (1000 GMT) with alcohol sales across Thailand banned until 6 pm. A day back, police told local media that around 3,000 security officers deployed across Bangkok, and warned residents to expect heavier traffic congestion around poll sites.

The May 14 election could upset the status quo after more than eight years of a conservative pro-military government led by former army chief Prayut Chan-o-cha.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, who came into power in a 2014 coup before cementing control in a controversial 2019 election, has been languishing in opinion polls with voters favouring the opposition party Pheu Thai and the Forward Party.

But with an electoral system heavily stacked in favour of the army-backed parties, challengers must achieve a landslide victory to have any hope of forming the next government in Thailand.

(With inputs from agencies)

