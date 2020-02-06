This weekend, get ready for 'Snow Moon' - first supermoon of 2020

This year's first 'supermoon' is going to be a 'Snow Moon' and will be visible across the world this weekend.

According to NASA, this will be a "full Moon weekend", with the Moon appearing full "for about three days centered around this time, from Friday evening to Monday morning, making this a full Moon weekend," NASA stated in its release on Tuesday.

A supermoon occurs when a full moon is closest to the Earth and appears exceptionally large.

The term 'Snow Moon' could be attributed to the fact that northeastern Native American tribes referred to the second full moon of winter as the 'Snow Moon' because of heavy snowing in February.

The 'Snow Moon' will appear in all its might at around 2:33 am EST on February 9.

"The Next Full Moon is the Snow Moon, Storm Moon, Hunger Moon, Magha Purnima, Magha Puja, the Mahamuni Pagoda Festival Moon, the Chinese Lantern Festival Moon, and the Full Moon of Tu B'Shevat," NASA stated.

Experts suggest that the best sight of a full moon is experienced at moonrise or moonset.

This weekend's supermoon will look its best at moonrise (around sunset) in the east on Saturday and at the time of moonset (sunrise) in the west on Sunday.

