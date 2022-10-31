'This is fake': Elon Musk denies sharing conspiracy theory on Paul Pelosi attack

The new Twitter owner Elon Musk was criticised for posting a baseless conspiracy over Paul Pelosi's assault which later raised concerns among netizens over the spread of false news and whether Musk will be able to act on it.

His tweet stemmed from Hillary Clinton, who criticised Republicans for spreading hate and deranged conspiracy theories. Musk said that there might be something more to the story. The original conspiracy theory was posted in the Santa Monica Observer, which The New York Times claimed to be 'notorious for spreading false news.'

Musk's tweet received severe backlash and was deleted on Sunday. Prior to the deletion, the tweet had nearly 24,000 retweets and 86,000 likes.

The billionaire, addressing the news, then tweeted, "This is fake – I did *not* tweet out a link to The New York Times!"

This is fake – I did *not* tweet out a link to The New York Times!

His posts since becoming 'Chief Twit' have raised several questions by netizens about whether Musk will act on the spread of false news or not, as he claimed that false news is not acceptable under his leadership.

Pelosi, the husband of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was attacked on Friday (October 28) by a man identified as David DePape, who was allegedly asking, "Where is Nancy?"

Musk recently acquired the microblogging platform and has already made several changes to the policies and staff where he fired top three officials including the CEO Parag Agarwal. President Joe Biden claimed that the target was Nancy. Many more changes are expected under Musk's control.

