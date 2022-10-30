Man arrested in attack on US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband faces charges

The man who attacked US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband with a hammer has been charged with attempted murder among other felonies, a day after break-in at their home in San Francisco.

Police have so far not revealed the motive of Friday’s attack, even though the incident has stoked fear of political violence ahead of the midterm elections on November 8, which will decide the control of the House of Representatives and Senate.

The accused was identified as David Depape, 42— a self-described nudist activist in the Bay Area, and proponent of far-right conspiracy theories.

Depape, who is in police custody, has been booked on suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, battery, burglary, and several other felonies.

On Friday, San Francisco Police Chief William Scott said that police detectives, assisted by FBI agents, are yet to determine what caused the home invasion but added, "We know this was not a random act” and that it was targeted and "wrong."

"The suspect pulled the hammer away from Mr Pelosi and violently assaulted him with it," San Francisco police chief Bill Scott told reporters. He later added that Paul Pelosi was hit at least once.

According to reports, the intruder shouted, "Where is Nancy?" before attacking Paul Pelosi.

Nancy was in Washington, DC, at the time of the attack. After being informed of the intrusion, she rushed to the San Francisco hospital where Paul, 82, "underwent successful surgery to repair a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands," according to Nancy's office. He is expected to make a full recovery.

In a Twitter post, Nancy said that she and her family were "heartbroken and traumatised" by the violent attack.

"Our children, our grandchildren and I are heartbroken and traumatized by the life-threatening attack on our Pop," Pelosi said of the incident in a letter posted to Twitter Saturday evening.

"We are grateful for the quick response of law enforcement and emergency services, and for the life-saving medical care he is receiving," she said, in her first comment about the attack.

(With inputs from agencies)

