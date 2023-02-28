This city is lifting world's longest COVID-19 mask mandate after 959 days

After long 959 days or three years, the city of Hong Kong has finally bid adieu to the controversial COVID-19 mask mandate that was brought in to prevent the spread of the virus. The move will come into effect from March 1 and suggests that the administration is looking to restore some semblance of normalcy.

"We think this is the best timing to make this decision. It is a clear message to show Hong Kong is resuming normalcy," City Chief Executive John Lee told Reuters.

Hong Kong is one of the last cities globally to still have a mask mandate. While most countries across the globe opened up in a phased manner with the majority relaxing the mask mandate much earlier, Hong Kong continued to follow the line set by Beijing.

The rule was first enforced on July 29, 2020, and directed individuals to wear masks in all public places. Failing to comply with the rules could see authorities slapping a fine of up to $1,275 (HK$ 10,000).

After much criticism, the Hong Kong authorities in December last year decided to lift its contentious"amber code" which forced residents to use an app to enter any venue.

In the same month, further easing of the city's social distancing rules was announced and the previously mandatory negative COVID-19 RAT ( rapid antigen test) result requirement was also scrapped.

The severe covid restrictions had a negative effect on Hong Kong's economy. Global isolation meant that the tourism industry was completely wrecked and the economy of Asia's financial hub shrank by 3.5 per cent in 2022.

Additionally, Hong Kong's population shrunk dramatically during the Covid period. According to reports, the country saw an exodus of 187,000 people in the last three years as residents escaped to safer pastures.

(With inputs from agencies)