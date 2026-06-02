/'This act of evil...': 6 killed in shooting spree in Iowa over 'domestic dispute'

As many as six people were killed in shooting spree at multiple locations in Iowa city on Monday (June 1). Reports indicated that domestic dispute triggered the gun violence. The suspect has been identified by police as Ryan Willis McFarland, 52, of Muscatine died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after police personnel confronted him. Police confirmed that those deceased are from a family and ensured that there is no active threat.
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Muscatine Police Chief Anthony Kies in a statement said that the "series of homicides" occurred at two residences and a business in Muscatine. "Today I simply do not have the words -- this act of evil and what it has done to our community," he said at a press briefing. "Preliminary findings indicate the shootings stemmed from a domestic-related dispute," the Muscatine Police Department said in a press release. The police chief also said that the suspect has a criminal record, but did not elaborate. The homicides remain under investigation, he added.
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What we know about the shooter Ryan Willis McFarland?
According to reports, the suspected shooter McFarland, who is now dead, had left the residence at 210 Park Avenue prior to authorities arriving. Following the trails, the police located him at the Riverfront Trail near the pedestrian bridge. He had a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Authorities gave aid but McFarland was pronounced dead at the scene.